Kings-Pelicans Injury Report: McCollum, Williamson Statuses Revealed
Since making some significant moves ahead of last week's trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings have been up-and-down. The Kings lost their first two games with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine in the lineup, but have followed it up with two consecutive wins with new additions Jonas Valanciunas and Jake LaRavia becoming key bench contributors.
The Kings now head into the first leg of a back-to-back series with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and Thursday, looking to stay hot heading into the All-Star break.
The Kings just took down the Pelicans on Saturday, as New Orleans stars Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum combined for 71 points on efficient 26-40 shooting. As the Kings and Pelicans face off again on Wednesday, each team has released their injury reports.
Sacramento Kings:
None
New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Boston - OUT (ankle)
Herb Jones - OUT (shoulder)
CJ McCollum - AVAILABLE (personal)
Zion Williamson - QUESTIONABLE (conditioning)
Dejounte Murray - OUT (Achilles)
Kelly Olynyk - OUT (not with team)
McCollum was initially listed as questionable due to personal reasons, a player who always seems to have the Kings' number. Through their last four regular season matchups, McCollum is averaging 32.0 points while shooting 59.7% from the field and 63.6% from beyond the arc.
Williamson has been downgraded to questionable due to conditioning, as the star forward is coming off a 40-point outing against the Kings on Saturday.
The Pelicans are already shorthanded for Wednesday's matchup, so missing Williamson would be a huge blow. The Kings are completely healthy against the Pelicans, giving them a great opportunity to pick up their third consecutive win.
The Kings and Pelicans tip off in New Orleans at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
