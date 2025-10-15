Kings Pick Up Devin Carter's Option, What It Means For Guard's Future
The Sacramento Kings picked up the third-year team option for Devin Carter, locking him into his $5.2 million contract for the 2026-27 season.
It comes as no surprise, but there was some reason to wonder if they would pick up the option after shopping him this offseason in trades. He was drafted by the previous regime, so even as the thirteenth overall pick a year ago, there was no guarantee that Scott Perry and the new front office would feel the same about him as Monte McNair did.
It's rare to see first-round picks' third-year options not get picked up, but in today's changing NBA landscape, every dollar matters. If Perry was looking for a way to save a few million dollars, declining the option would be an easy way to do so.
Part of Kings' Future, or Future Trade Chip?
The question is, do the Kings view Carter as a part of their future rotation? Looking at just the first two preseason games, the answer appears to be no. He didn't play in the first half of either game as Doug Christie showed the first glimpse of what his rotation would be. But he did play well in each game when he made it into the game.
The Kings also still have the option to trade Carter later this season or next offseason. Picking up his option puts money on the books for the future, but it's a small enough amount that it shouldn't discourage teams from trading for him from a money perspective.
Only time will tell if the Kings keep Carter as part of the rebuilt roster going forward, but he does fit the defensive scheme they are trying to incorporate this offseason.
Potential Wins Out
Potential is a powerful word in the NBA. Carter came in as an older rookie, but he still has the label of "potential" attached to him. At 23 years old, he's young enough to grow. We saw first-hand how much potential can impact moves this offseason with Jonathan Kuminga.
Carter was seen as a steal in last year's draft at thirteen, and not much time has passed since that was the sentiment fr him. All it would take is a handful of strong games for teams to take a look and see a player they can plug into their rotation, whether it be the Kings or another team.
At $5.2 million, it's a small enough risk to take. If it doesn't work out, the Kings can move on later, or keep him around next season and decline his fourth-year option. But in this case, they have the most options available to them going forward after picking up the option.
Time to Prove It
No matter which team is looking at Carter, the time to prove that he is an NBA player is now. The Kings picking up his option doesn't change the fact that he needs to show out this year. That's going to be hard for him to do on a team loaded with guards, but injuries could strike at any time, as we've already seen with Keegan Murray.
Whether it be in garbage time minutes or filling in due to injury, he'll have to make the most of his opportunities. His contract is guaranteed for next season, but that feels like the only guarantee around the young guard as the season gets underway.