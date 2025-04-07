Kings-Pistons Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs Cade Cunningham
After a great win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, the Sacramento Kings (38-40) look to continue their momentum against the resurgent Detroit Pistons (43-35).
It's hard to believe that there are only four games left in the season, with this being the Kings final game in a back-to-back scenario. The Pistons on the other hand, have a slight rest advantage as they haven't played since Saturday when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Detroit has a great mix of young and veteran talent, but they are led by Cade Cunningham, who is having a breakout season in his fourth year. That makes him the easy matchup of the game choice, going against Zach LaVine, who is coming off arguably his best game in a Kings uniform.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 43.9 3P%
- Cade Cunningham: 25.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 9.1AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
This will mark the second straight game LaVine gets the matchup of the game honors, but for good reason. His historic 37 points last night against the Cavaliers looked effortless, and it looks like he and Domantas Sabonis are finally starting to develop some chemistry in the dribble handoff game.
For the Kings to make noise in the postseason, they'll need this version of LaVine. Maybe not the hyper-efficient 7-of-11 from three, but the aggressive leading scorer mentality.
Detroit boasts the eighth-ranked defense in the league, meaning the Kings will need to take and make tough shots at times throughout the contest, a specialty of LaVine (and thankfully DeMar DeRozan as well).
Sacramento is 11-6 this season when LaVine scores at least 20 points, and just 1-10 when he fails to hit that mark. So while LaVine scoring doesn't always lead to wins, him not scoring does almost autimatically result in a loss.
On the flipside, Cade Cunningham is averaging career-high in points, assists, and field goal percentage in his best season so far. After dealing with injuries and being on a poor team, it's great to see the former number one overall pick break out.
With that said, the Kings will need to do everything they can to slow him down as he torched them for 33 points and 10 assists in the last matchup. The area he did the most damage was at the free throw line, making 11-of-12 on the night.
Cunningham isn't the most efficient scorer inside, shooting just 56.0% in the restricted area, but he loves to shoot in the floater area. His 6.8 non-restricted paint area is tied for third most in the league, behind only Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nikola Jokic.
It's an area the Kings have struggled to guard this year as opponents have shot 47.2% in the zone, the fourth highest in the league. They'll have to be aware of Cunningham's penchant to shoot in the area tonight.
Stat Predictions:
Zach LaVine: 27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Cade Cunningham: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK