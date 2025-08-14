Kings Predicted to Decline in New NBA Win-Loss Projections
The Sacramento Kings have had an underwhelming 2025 NBA offseason, despite seemingly being on the brink of a big move the entire summer. The Kings went into the offseason with new general manager Scott Perry, and he immediately got to work as he was reportedly shopping nearly every player on the roster to gauge his new team's trade value.
There have been talks throughout the offseason of the Kings trading away Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, or Zach LaVine, but it is mid-August, and all of them are still on the roster. While there have been more recent rumblings about a potential Malik Monk trade, it seems likely that the Kings will be going into the 2025-26 season with the same core.
The Kings acquired veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade, traded Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric, signed Drew Eubanks, and drafted Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, but there have not been any major changes.
For a team that should be ready to throw everything out and start from scratch, they have had a very underwhelming offseason. However, there is still some talent on the roster.
The Kings still have a potential starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, with a bench of Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, Nique Clifford, Dario Saric, Maxime Raynaud, Isaac Jones, and Drew Eubanks. On paper, there is plenty of talent in Sacramento, but it is all about how they piece it together under head coach Doug Christie.
How many games will the Kings win in the 2025-26 season?
Last season, the Kings finished 40-42 and had a winning 27-24 record after Doug Christie took over as interim head coach. After the franchise traded away De'Aaron Fox, they finished the season 15-18, and ultimately lost in the play-in tournament. With their roster additions and subtractions in mind, the Kings should realistically finish around the same as they did last year, but there is a legitimate scenario where they are simply a lottery team.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey made win-loss predictions for every NBA team ahead of the 2025-26 season, and projects the Kings to finish with a 35-47 record.
After three consecutive years of the Kings winning 40+ games, breaking a 16-season drought of not reaching that mark at all, it would be disappointing for the Kings to fall seven games below .500, but it is certainly a likely scenario. With how the Kings are constructed, they are more likely to be a bottom-tier play-in tournament team or even a lottery team than see any sort of success.
However, since the Kings own their first-round pick in 2026, one down year as they try to get a top talent in next summer's draft would be alright.