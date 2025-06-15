Kings Predicted to Target Russell Westbrook in NBA Free Agency
The Denver Nuggets took a flyer on former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook last offseason, signing him to a one-year contract with a player option for the 2025-26 season. However, after seemingly finding a good home in Denver, Westbrook surprisingly declined his player option and will now hit the open market again.
As an unrestricted free agent, Westbrook returning to Denver is not out of the picture, but he could look to find a new home.
Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season with the Nuggets, but most of his impact was not shown on the stat sheet. Westbrook was a huge veteran presence who brought the energy, and now could be a coveted free agent on the open market.
One team that is in desperate need of point guard help is the Sacramento Kings, and they are certainly a potential landing spot for the former MVP. Bleacher Report's Adam Wells named the Kings as a top landing spot for Westbrook in free agency.
"Keon Ellis was the primary starting point guard after Fox was moved, but the offense runs through Domantas Sabonis. This would actually make Westbrook a good fit for their team because Sabonis' ability as a passer is similar to Jokić's, though no one would argue the Kings center is as good as the three-time MVP," Wells wrote.
"It's hard to figure out exactly what the Kings are trying to do with their roster, but if we assume they want to try competing for a playoff spot after a 40-42 record this season, adding Westbrook to boost their offense wouldn't be a bad idea."
Westbrook is, obviously, not Sacramento's long-term solution at point guard, and might not even be their short-term solution. However, the Kings desperately need a spark, so bringing in a veteran point guard who has proven he will give 100 percent on both ends of the floor every game would not be a bad idea.
Westbrook has not had much luck in the Pacific Division yet, with underwhelming stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, but there is much less pressure on him to come be a factor in Sacramento. However, if Westbrook is still chasing his first career championship, then, of course, he would not want to sign with the Kings.