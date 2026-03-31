Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade Gives Russell Westbrook His Flowers

Last offseason, Russell Westbrook was on the brink of being forced into retirement or overseas basketball when no NBA teams were willing to sign him. Fortunately, the Sacramento Kings took a chance on the former MVP, keeping his NBA career alive for at least one more year.

Westbrook has accomplished everything in this league besides a championship, and despite being one of the most successful and talented guards in NBA history, he is constantly disrespected. Former Miami Heat star and Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade recently took to his platform, Wy Network, to defend Westbrook's "underappreciated" career.

"Russ (Westbrook) is having one of the most underappreciated careers that we will see," Wade said. "... In his own right, just one of the GOAT careers, because it's just customized and no one has one like it. No one has a career like Russell Westbrook, and no one plays the game like Russell Westbrook. He's a one of one in a sense."

Dwyane Wade on Russ Cracking Top 5 All-Time in Assists 🫡



“Russ is having one of the most underappreciated careers that we will see. In his own right just one of the GOAT careers. No one has a career like Westbrook and no one plays the game like Westbrook. He is a 1 of 1.… pic.twitter.com/B96VgR68Lr — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) March 30, 2026

Westbrook's "GOAT" career

Westbrook certainly deserves his flowers. Regardless of how fans perceive his career, his peers seem to always be there to defend his legacy. As a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA, three-time assist champ, two-time scoring champ, and 2016-17 NBA MVP, Westbrook is one of the most decorated point guards in league history.

Not to mention, he is 14th all-time in scoring and fifth all-time in assists, becoming just one of two players in NBA history to reach 25,000 points and 10,000 assists, joining the legendary LeBron James.

RUSS PASSES STEVE NASH 👏



With this assist, Russell Westbrook passes Steve Nash for 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/CWL6UyvG0T — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

Even at 37 years old and in his 18th NBA season, Westbrook is still playing at a high level for the Kings. This season, he is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as Sacramento's starting point guard, while being a valuable leader and veteran presence for their young core.

"It's phenomenal to see him in year (18), where he's still athletic, he still plays the game the same way he did when we first got introduced to Russ," Wade continued. "It's just incredible to watch. He's one of the most athletic human beings we've ever seen. It's really cool, bro. Congrats to Russ on that."

Westbrook is often criticized for the way he plays the game, but he competes at the level that every other NBA player should strive for. He is far too disrespected for how legendary his career has been, and props to Wade for defending him.