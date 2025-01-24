Kings Run Out of Gas in Denver, Fall to Nuggets 123-132
After falling behind early, the Sacramento Kings did their best to fight back against the Denver Nuggets, but ultimately fell 123-132 in the Mile High city.
Although the Kings were playing well with 10 wins in their last 11 games, it was a tall task coming into Denver for the Kings. After a close game against the Warriors last night, the Kings didn't get to their hotel until 3:30 a.m., and the Nuggets were on a roll with 11 wins in their last 14 games.
The Kings trailed by as much as 25, but showed fight and heart all game long, even pulling within five points with 48 seconds left thanks to Doug McDermott coming in in the fourth quarter and catching fire, hitting five threes on six attempts.
While the Kings won the fourth quarter 38-22, they looked completely out of gas throughout the first three quarters. The starters have been playing heavy minutes, and on the second night of a back-to-back with elevation gain, it showed.
As he so often does, Nikola Jokić had another huge game, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists. Every time the Kings got close, Jokić went to work to build the lead back up.
The Nuggets paired Jokić's huge game with a balanced scoring attack as all five starters scored at least 18 points.
For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox finished the game with 17 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, but on an inefficient 7-of-24, 29.2%, from the field.
It looks like Fox's hand is really bothering him. It's possible that it's just the tired legs, but Fox has struggled shooting of late. For the Kings to make a true playoff run, they'll need their star point guard to get back into form for the home stretch of the season.
