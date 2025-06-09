Kings Scout Duke Guard Prospect in Latest Pre-Draft Workout
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings will be hosting another workout for several prospects ahead of the NBA Draft on June 25th. At time of writing, the Kings do not have a first-round selection and possess only their second-round pick, which will be the 42nd overall pick in the draft.
Of the six prospects working out in Sacramento on Monday, the biggest name and highest profile belongs to Duke University point guard Tyrese Proctor. Proctor has chosen to forego his senior season and enter the draft, and projects as a second-round pick.
Tyrese Proctor is a native of Australia whose father is an American-born former player in Australia’s National Basketball League. Proctor debuted with the senior Australian national team in 2021 at the age of 16 in a 2022 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier. The following year, Proctor committed to attend Duke and play for the Blue Devils beginning with the 2022-2023 season.
The junior guard has shown progression on the offensive end in his three years at Duke. His scoring average has increased from 9.4 points per game as a freshman to 12.4 points per game this past season.
Notably, Proctor’s shooting percentages have increased significantly during his college career. Proctor shot just 38% from the field and 32% from three-point range in his freshman season, but shot 45% from the field overall and over 40% from three as a junior. This leap in shooting accuracy is one reason why Proctor is considered an NBA-level talent at this point.
At the draft combine held in Chicago in May, Proctor measured 6’ 4.25” barefoot, weighed 183.2 pounds, and had a wingspan of 6’ 7.25”. Proctor also recorded a 36.5” maximum vertical leap. The consensus on Proctor’s physical tools and athleticism is that while he technically fits the “big point guard” mold, he may lack the strength necessary to consistently finish through contact. Proctor also lacks the explosive, high-end athleticism that other prospects have.
However, Proctor projects as a combo guard with good size and athleticism who has solid court vision and decision-making skills with the ball in his hands. His improved shooting touch and potential to develop into a plus defender will give teams a reason to consider taking a chance on the Aussie in the second round of the draft.
There are obvious comparisons to Dante Exum at this point in Proctor’s development, and not just because they’re both Australian. They’re both big, athletic guards with somewhat underdeveloped scoring skills but potential to become threats on the offensive end. Neither are necessarily natural point guards, but can lead an offense and have the skills to defend well.
Exum was drafted fifth overall, had high expectations, and had his career development derailed by consistent injuries. Proctor will certainly hope to avoid that career arc. Lower expectations due to being a second-round pick will help, as will more durability than Exum has shown in his career.
Proctor may not be the top-end, long-term point guard the Kings are looking for - he may not even be a true point guard in the NBA - but he projects as a combo guard who could be a rotational player and backcourt contributor, well worth a selection at number 42 in the draft.