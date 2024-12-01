Kings-Spurs Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Victor Wembanyama
The Sacramento Kings are struggling and need to turn things around quickly before falling too far behind in the Western Conference. They’ve lost five of their last six games and now get a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, who they lost 96-116 in their first matchup.
The conversation around the Spurs always starts with Victor Wembanyama, and today is no different. The matchup in the middle will be key Sunday night as the teams face off in Sacramento.
Season stats:
- Domantas Sabonis: 20.4 PTS, 12.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK, 62.8 FG%, 42.2 3P%
- Victor Wembanyama: 23.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.6 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 33.8 3P%
The Kings saw just how hard it is to guard Wemby last time they played, as he lit the Kings up for 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists on 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.
He hit pull-up threes with ease against Sacramento and is almost impossible to guard when his shot is falling. Throw in his league-leading 3.6 blocks per game and it’s no wonder the Spurs are climbing in the standings.
Sabonis had a great game as well with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. He tends to do well against traditional shot blockers, and the first test this season against Wemby was no different. The Kings will need him to match that production or better it if they hope to get back in the win column tonight.
The offense is struggling to find a rhythm and more looks for Sabonis could be an easy way to increase productivity.
