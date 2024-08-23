Kings Stars Seen Working Out Together in New Video
The Sacramento Kings have a new weapon to use alongside Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
It's been over a month since DeRozan landed in Sacramento through a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The 35-year-old is entering his 16th year in the NBA, but the seasoned veteran should be of great help in Mike Brown's squad.
A new video posted on social media shows DeRozan putting in work with Sabonis at the USC campus in Los Angeles. The two were filmed working on dribble handoffs and building chemistry before the 2024-25 season tips off in October (via dribble2much | IG).
The trio of DeRozan, Fox, and Sabonis form a rare group of players who average 5+ assists on the same team. If each can contribute their playmaking skills, the Kings could be one of the more dangerous offensive teams entering the season.
Sabonis spoke about the work he and his new teammate put in after finishing up (via dribble2much | IG):
First workout with DeMar, you know. Flew in last night in LA, gonna be here for the week with him, trying to get to know our games and kinda pick and choose the spots we like.- Domantas Sabonis, Kings C
With the season ramping up, the Kings need to build as much camaraderie as possible before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. The expectations are the playoffs, especially after missing out last season.
The Kings will kick off their season October 24th at Golden1 Center against the Timberwolves.
