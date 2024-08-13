Sacramento Kings’ Overlooked Trio of Multi-Faceted Stars
The offseason rumors have come to a crawl and the exhilarating Olympic basketball has ended, leaving NBA fans to ponder the upcoming season. For Sacramento Kings fans, that continues to be thinking about what DeMar DeRozan might look like in their offense.
We all know that DeRozan is one of the best scorers in the league, and generally, the first thing that gets brought up with him is his mid-range shooting. What doesn’t get talked about enough, especially outside of Sacramento, is his ability to pass the ball.
Last season with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 5.3 assists with 24.0 points per game. He’s averaged 5.6 assists per game over the last seven seasons, topping out at 6.9 in the 2020-21 season with the San Antonio Spurs and dropping to just 4.9 in the 2021-22 season with the Bulls.
The Kings run an extremely pass-heavy offense. They were second in the league with 395.6 passes per game and seventh in assists at 28.3 per contest. All signs point to DeRozan continuing to be around that 5.0 assist number in his first season in Sacramento.
The passing and playmaking in and of itself is great, but what makes DeRozan a star is his ability to be a high-level playmaker and scorer. It’s something you don’t find easily today in the NBA. That is of course unless you are the Sacramento Kings.
DeMar DeRozan had 36 games last season where he had at least 20 points and five assists, tied for 16th most in the association.
Coincidentally, that tied him with new teammate Domantas Sabonis, who also had 36 such games. Checking in at eighth in the NBA was De’Aaron Fox with 43 games of at least 20 and 5.
That gives the Kings an elite trio of players who can impact a single game with both their passing and scoring. Sacramento is the only team in the league with three players in the top sixteen, and one of just three teams with two such players (MIL – Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, PHO – Kevin Durant and Devin Booker).
The Kings are putting together an extremely well-rounded offense. Having Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis allows for the Kings to ride the hot hand if one of them gets going. It also allows them to be specific in who they want to highlight based on their opponent.
They have high-level scorers and playmakers at the one, three, and five positions. If they are going against an opponent with a top wing defender, that may be a game where Fox or Sabonis take the lead. Going against a strong interior defense? Fox and DeRozan can score and be playmakers on the perimeter.
Bringing in DeRozan’s passing should be talked about more, but if it isn’t, I expect the Kings to take everyone by surprise with how DeRozan fits in the Kings' pass-heavy offense.
