Kings Swap Monk for Franchise PG in Bold Trade Proposal with Raptors
While the NBA world continues to wait to see what happens with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings continue to take inventory of trade options for this offseason.
The latest rumors around the league are that the Toronto Raptors are interested in Malik Monk, especially if they are unable to land Durant in a blockbuster trade. With interest reportedly dating back to last year's trade deadline, and even dating back to the OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam trade talks, Toronto's interest in Monk is nothing new.
While Monte McNair kept Monk off the table in previous trades, there's no guarantee that Perry will do the same. In this hypothetical, the Raptors finally get their man in Monk, while the Kings bring in a new franchise point guard.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors Receive: Malik Monk, Jonas Valanciunas
To start, this is a difficult trade to work out. Quickley is set to make $32.5 million next year (and each of the three following seasons), while Monk is making $18.8 million next season. That means that another salary has to be included.
And for the Kings, they don't have many other mid-range salaries. There's Keegan Murray at $11.1 million, who seems like too high of a value to include for salary matching purposes (unless the Kings and Raptors want to get really wild and talk about the number nine pick and other assets as well).
That leaves Jonas Valanciunas as the salary-matching contract, who the Raptors could either flip for another player or assets, or keep as a backup to Jakob Poeltl. Valanciunas excelled in his backup role with the Kings last season. Between his time with the Kings and Wizards, he averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 55% shooting from the field.
But the bigger get for the Raptors would be Monk, who averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.5% from three last season for the Kings while stepping into the starting role.
At a glance, he and Quickley are similar players, as Quickley averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 42.0% from the field and 37.8% from three. The numbers are nearly identical, but Quickley gets the nod for his three-point shooting, which could be crucial in Doug Christie's offensive scheme.
Quickley is a combo guard similar to Monk, but gets a slight edge when it comes to defense. He had a defensive rating of 110.7 last season, compared to 114.5 for Monk. He and Keon Ellis could form a solid defensive duo at the guard position for the Kings for years to come, while both being able to knock down the three at a high clip, which is a recipe for success in today's NBA.
The other benefit of swapping Monk for Quickley is that he's under contract for the next four years, compared to two years with a third-year player option for Monk. For the Raptors, the swap would save them money in the long run, as they have big-money contracts in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. It's also possible that draft picks may be needed from either team to even out the deal.
Malik Monk is one of the Kings' biggest trade chips, and sending him out for a player so similar to him that makes more money is risky, but Scott Perry was the GM who originally drafted Quickley in New York. If he wants to reshape the roster to his vision, bringing in someone he trusts to run the ship at the point guard position feels like a strong way to start that transition.