Kings Target Former DPOY in Wild NBA Trade Idea
Recent reports suggest the Sacramento Kings are in the market for a proven point guard this offseason after dealing All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal this February.
On top of searching for a new playmaker in the backcourt, the Kings reportedly want to move one of their top three earners this summer. Those players include guard Zach LaVine, center Domantas Sabonis, and forward DeMar DeRozan.
LaVine and DeRozan landed in California's capital within the past year, but are both on the chopping block after a disappointing finish to the 2024-25 season that saw Sacramento miss playoff action for the second consecutive season.
In a bold trade idea from Andy Bailey at Bleacher Report, the Kings move on from one of their big three while addressing the point guard position. The trade's blueprint is as follows:
Sacramento Kings receive: PG Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards receive: F DeMar DeRozan, 2026 second-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets)
To back up his idea, Bailey explained why the Kings would benefit from such a deal.
"This is a less dramatic (and less costly) way for the Kings to address their need at point guard," wrote Bailey. "And while injuries have limited Marcus Smart to just 54 games over the last two seasons, he might be exactly the kind of point guard a team with LaVine and Sabonis would need.
He's a plus defender and an underrated playmaker, but he doesn't require a ton of touches or possessions to be effective. That would allow Sabonis and LaVine to continue to control the offense."
As Bailey mentioned, Smart's contract isn't overpriced considering his defensive tenacity. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner carries a cap hit of around $21 million in the 2025-26 season, the final year remaining on his contract.
The deal makes sense when compared with DeRozan's contract, who is due just under $25 million this season after he signed a three-year deal worth nearly $75 million total last August.
Bailey thinks DeRozan would be a good temporary piece for the Wizards as they continue their rebuild.
"For Washington, turning the oft-injured Smart into a second-rounder is a fine bit of business. And if DeRozan were to show enough life on the rebuilding Washington Wizards, they might be able to flip him for another asset later."
Smart has a long list of injuries over the past two seasons. He's started only 27 games since the 2023-24 season tipped off, a stat that reflects the amount of time he's spent on the bench. In his 20 starts two years ago, Smart averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.1 steals in just over 30 minutes per game.
If he could bring that form back to life in Sacramento, the Kings would undoubtedly have an answer at point guard. The Kings need a reliable ball handler more than anything, and Smart could bring just that.
Looking at DeRozan, the 16-year veteran averaged 22.2 points on 47.7% shooting from the field in his lone season in Sacramento. Time is running out for him to win a championship, so he might not want to go to the Wizards in any potential trade.
The Kings have a long offseason ahead, but what they do with DeRozan will have huge implications on the team's near future.