Kings' Target Officially Taken Off Market With Jonathan Kuminga Signing

The Golden State Warriors have finally signed Jonathan Kuminga after trade talks with the Sacramento Kings.

Logan Struck

Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) jog up the court during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings went into the 2025 offseason with hefty expectations to make changes, and one of the names that consistently got brought up was Jonathan Kuminga. The Golden State Warriors' restricted free agent was a prime sign-and-trade candidate throughout the offseason, but the two sides have finally reached an agreement.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Warriors ended their contract negotiations with Kuminga, signing him to a two-year deal worth $48.5 million, with a second-year team option attached.

"Breaking: Ending a summer-long stalemate, Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, agent Aaron Turner told ESPN. The deal has a team option designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer," Charania reports.

Kings target is off the board

The Kings seemed very interested in Kuminga, as they were trying to pry the 22-year-old forward away from Golden State for a while, and even recently re-engaged in trade talks with their division rival.

The Kings reportedly offered the Warriors Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga, which the Warriors declined for a number of reasons. The Kings seemingly built a thorough relationship with Kuminga and his camp throughout this process, which is why the franchise was likely hoping that he would simply take the qualifying offer.

If Kuminga were to take the qualifying offer, he would be in control of his destiny next offseason by hitting unrestricted free agency. By building a relationship with him this summer, the Kings would have been near the top of his destination list next offseason, but now things have changed.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the second quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kings can still trade for Kuminga later

However, the Kings' chances of landing Kuminga are not dead. Charania went on to report, "Now, both sides understand likelihood of exploring trades when Kuminga is eligible in January."

If the Kings showed this much interest in him during the offseason, talks will likely rise again in January if the Warriors decide to shop him as reported, but if they did not want Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick now, then their opinion likely will not change in a handful of months. That is why the ideal scenario for the Kings would have been for Kuminga to hit the open market next offseason, but that seems far too unlikely at this point.

After Monday's media day, the Kings seem content with their roster heading into the 2025-26 season, and Monk seems very happy in Sacramento, so maybe the Warriors' declining Sacramento's offer was a blessing in disguise. Regardless, do not be shocked if Kuminga-to-Sacramento talks start again during the season.

