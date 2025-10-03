Kings Training Camp Gives Hint at Primary Backup Point Guard
One of the biggest questions heading into the new season for the Sacramento Kings is who will man the backup point guard spot behind Dennis Schröder. There are still Russell Westbrook rumors, but at this point, the acquisition feels likely later on in the season as a follow up to another trade.
So for now, the roster seems set, and that means one of Malik Monk, Devin Carter, Keon Ellis, or Nique Clifford will be the backup point guard. It's a role that Monk has filled in the past, even being the starting point guard last season after the De'Aaron Fox trade, but after the season, he stated his goal of being a starting two-guard.
While Monk likely won't be starting, early indications are that he will once again be the backup point guard as the season gets underway. During the start of training camp, Monk has been the primary backup point guard, with Devin Carter also getting some minutes, according to ABC10's Matt George.
Monk taking the position is the most logical fit with the roster as currently constructed. He may ultimately be better suited as a shooting guard, but of all the Kings guards outside of Schröder, he's the top facilitator of the group.
After day three of training camp, Monk was asked what he thinks the difference is between the point guard and shooting guard position, and he gave an answer that shows the difficulty of the lead guard spot.
"Point guard you gotta be your whole life, to be a great NBA point guard," Monk said. "You can't get a job that day, go out there and play point guard and be great at it, especially in the NBA. You gotta communicate, you gotta run the team, you gotta run the defense, you gotta know what the shot clock is. It's a lot to go in the net. With the two, go play basketball."
It's an answer that makes sense why last year may not have gone as everyone hoped it would with Monk as the starting point guard. He's been a shooting guard for his whole college and NBA career, which made last year a drastic jump for him.
Even in the Beam Team year when Monk was the top facilitator off the bench, Davion Mitchell was technically the point guard for the second unit.
While Monk may not have been the most effective point guard last season, his remarks also give hope that he could improve in that role this season with more time and practice at the position.
The good news for Monk and the Kings is that he doesn't have the pressure that he did last season in the starting point guard spot. Sacramento has enough offensive talent that they should be able to survive, or even win, the minutes without Schröder. And while moves could still happen before the season gets underway or as the trade deadline approaches, it appears that the backup point guard spot will once again go to Monk.