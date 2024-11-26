Kings' Trey Lyles Receives Unfortunate Injury Update
In a busy afternoon for the Sacramento Kings with updates flying around everywhere, it was announced that Trey Lyles will be out for at least 3-4 weeks with a grade one calf strain.
Lyles has been up and down this season, as it took him some time to get into form after his training camp injury. It’s unfortunate timing for the 10-year veteran, as he recently turned the corner and got his legs under him.
Lyles is averaging 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 36.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, but over his last seven games, his three-point percentage has risen to 44.8 percent. When he’s hitting from three, he opens up so much for the Kings offense.
While the overall numbers don’t jump out, the Kings don’t have anyone on the roster who can easily fill his role.
Trey can play either the backup four or five spot as the small-ball center. He’s the only big on the bench who has shown a knack for knocking down the three-ball, is in the right spot on defense more times than not, and rebounds well for his size.
The Lyles update makes the Jae Crowder free agency signing make even more sense. Crowder is likely going to jump right into the Lyles role with the injury.
Undrafted rookie Isaac Jones has also gotten more playing time recently and could get more of an opportunity to make an impact with injuries hitting the Kings.
