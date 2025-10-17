Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis Statuses
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off on Friday night for a cross-state matchup, as both Pacific Division teams look to close out their 2025 preseasons with a win.
The Kings and Lakers have both been wildly disappointing through preseason action so far. The Kings are 0-3 in all of their outings up to this point, while the Lakers are just 1-4 heading into Friday's finale. To make matters worse, both teams are a bit banged up for Friday's game.
Kings vs. Lakers injury report
The Kings have had poor injury luck to close out their preseason slate, with Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis both getting banged up. Murray, a standout forward and arguably Sacramento's best defender, had to undergo surgery due to a thumb injury he sustained in their preseason game last week, and will miss significant time at the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season.
For Friday's game, Murray (thumb) and Sabonis (hamstring) headline Sacramento's injury report, as both starters have been ruled out, while star sixth man Malik Monk (illness) will join them on the sideline against his former team.
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has also landed on Friday's injury report with groin soreness, but he is listed as probable to play against his hometown team.
As for the Lakers, they continue to be without superstar forward LeBron James. The 40-year-old is reportedly targeting a return in mid-November after being sidelined with sciatica. Of course, the Lakers are a much better team with James on the floor, so being sidelined for the next month will hurt.
Joining LeBron on the sideline for Friday's preseason finale is his son, Bronny James, who is out with an ankle sprain.
Adou Thiero (knee), Chris Manon (ankle), and Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) have all been ruled out for the Lakers. Jarred Vanderbilt left Los Angeles' game on Wednesday with a quad contusion, but will be suiting up against the Kings on Friday.
The Kings and Lakers are both set to be short-handed for Friday's matchup, but fans are still in store for an exciting game. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves still leading the way for the Lakers, Sacramento will have their hands full, but there is another reason for Kings fans to be excited. Newly signed guard Russell Westbrook could be making his Kings debut on Friday against his former team, joining a veteran-filled lineup for the team's preseason finale.
The Kings and Lakers are set to face off at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles on Friday.