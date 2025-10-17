Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status for Kings vs. Lakers

Domantas Sabonis shot a career-high 41.7 3P% on 2.2/g last season.



At media day, he said, “The goal is to get those attempts higher, and what I worked on was basically having a quicker release.”



It’s only 3 preseason games, but he’s 0/10 from 3P, and they haven’t been pretty. pic.twitter.com/dVzNCW3Zt7