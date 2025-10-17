Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status for Kings vs. Lakers
The Sacramento Kings have lost each of their first three preseason games, most recently getting taken down by the LA Clippers. However, suffering a loss to the Clippers was not the worst thing to happen to the Kings on Wednesday night.
Star center Domantas Sabonis exited Wednesday's game early due to a right hamstring injury.
Of course, an injury to Sabonis is always unfortunate, but he was in the middle of his best preseason outing yet. In 24 minutes before the injury, Sabonis posted 15 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists on 7-14 shooting from the field, although there is still some shakiness around his game so far.
Through three preseason games, Sabonis is 0-10 from three-point range, and while that is not expected to be the strong part of his game, he showed improvement last season, shooting 41.7% from deep. Ideally, Sabonis would use the last game of the preseason on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers to fine-tune his game before the regular season starts.
However, Sabonis will not be suiting up for Friday's preseason finale.
The Kings have ruled Sabonis out against the Lakers with a right hamstring strain, as he will be joined by Keegan Murray and Malik Monk on the sideline.
Sabonis will likely be back in action in time for the season opener against the Phoenix Suns, although hamstring injuries can be tricky, making his status a big question mark.
The Kings desperately need the 29-year-old center to have a big 2025-26 season, especially with some awkward roster construction after the Russell Westbrook signing, giving them a plethora of guards, while Sabonis has limited help in the frontcourt.
It would have been great for this new-look Kings team to have a complete look together before the regular season starts, but with two starters and a sixth man sidelined, the Kings will have to take on the Lakers with what they've got. That includes Westbrook making his expected debut as a King against his former team.
With Sabonis sidelined, the Kings have a few different options they could choose for their starting lineup. The Kings could go small-ball with Dario Saric starting at center, they could give the veteran offseason addition of Drew Eubanks his first start with the team, or they could even lean on promising rookie big man Maxime Raynaud to lead the frontcourt, which is what many fans would prefer.
The Kings and Lakers are facing off on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.