Lonzo Ball's (Great) Fit on the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have two major needs this offseason: a point guard, and length and athleticism. But within the needed roster construction is another need to build around the players the Kings already have, something that new GM Scott Perry mentioned during his press conference, specifically around Zach LaVine.
A player who fits the bill for all of the needs above is none other than another former teammate of LaVine; Lonzo Ball.
Now I already know what you're thinking. The Kings have already tried to be the Bulls of the West with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, and it didn't work in Chicago, and it didn't work in Sacramento.
In this hypothetical scenario, let's assume the Kings are moving on from DeRozan this offseason, keeping the number of former Bulls from rising to three. The pairing of LaVine and Ball makes more sense fit wise than that of LaVine and DeRozan, as Ball and DeRozan have extremely differing skillsets.
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Ball would immediately help solve Sacramento's lack of length. Pairing him with the 6-foot-5 LaVine, who has a 6-foot-8 wingspan, would give the Kings one of their largest starting backcourts (or options if Ball comes off the bench) in years.
In his first season back after missing both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Ball averaged a modest 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 36.6% shooting from the field and 34.4% from three in 35 games.
After missing so much time with injuries and recovering from an unprecedented knee cartilage transplant surgery, it's no wonder that Ball had a down season in his comeback year.
While Ball's numbers don't jump off the page, prior to the trade that sent LaVine to the Kings, the duo spent 388 minutes together on the court as members of the Bulls. In that limited time, they posted a net rating of +11.03, according to PBPStats.com. For reference, the Oklahoma City Thunder led the league with a +12.7 net rating this season, and the Boston Celtics were second at +9.4.
One of the biggest x-factors for Ball will be his three-point shot. Prior to his major injuries, he had increased his three-point percentage every year of his career, topping out at 42.3% in the 2021-22 season with LaVine on the Bulls.
Pairing anything close to that with LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis would give the Kings a well-rounded lineup that could score in a multitude of ways, but especially from beyond the arc.
Ball would also be a good fit as he doesn't need to take shots to influence a game. He's one of the best passers in the league and could take on the difficult guard assignment when he's in the game. When LaVine sits, a trio of Ball, Keon Ellis, and Murray could become a fearsome defensive trio.
Logistically, getting Ball wouldn't be a challenge financially, as he's set to make $10 million next season (with a $10 million team option for the following season). With the emergence of Josh Giddey in the latter half of last season, the Bulls' need for Ball may be limited.
There's a risk going after Ball, but it's hard to argue that he doesn't tick a lot of the boxes that the Kings need. As a buy-low trade target, they could do a lot worse, and if it doesn't work, Sacramento can pull the plug after just one season or use the expiring contract in a follow-up move.