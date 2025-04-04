Massive Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
After losing seven of their last eight games, the Sacramento Kings head into a must-win matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
The Hornets have the third-worst record in the NBA at 19-57 and have lost six of their last seven games, but the Kings can not pencil in a win just yet. The Kings are coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the league at 17-60, and can not afford to lose to another bottom-feeder.
With just six games left in the regular season, the Kings are in jeopardy of slipping out of the play-in tournament, leading the 11th-place Phoenix Suns by just one game. The Hornets, on the other hand, are simply fighting to stay in the bottom three for NBA draft lottery odds.
Each team has released their injury reports for Friday's game, with a combined 14 players listed.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder contusion)
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb bone contusion)
Charlotte Hornets:
LaMelo Ball - OUT (right ankle impingement)
Damion Baugh - OUT (left hip soreness)
Seth Curry - PROBABLE (low back tightness)
Taj Gibson - PROBABLE (illness)
Josh Green - OUT (left shoulder soreness)
Tre Mann - OUT (disc herniation)
Brandon Miller - OUT (right wrist ligament repair)
Nick Smith Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)
Grant Williams - OUT (right ACL repair)
Mark Williams - PROBABLE (thoracic muscle spasm)
The Hornets will be severely shorthanded against the Kings on Friday, while Sacramento will be near full strength in a must-win game.
The Kings and Hornets are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. EST in Charlotte on Friday.