NBA Insider Reports All Bets Are Off for the Kings
Free Agency is just hours away, and while it seems certain that the Sacramento Kings are going to sign Dennis Schröder. Everything else about the Kings' roster remains murky, though, with the roster still incredibly unbalanced following the expected Schröder signing.
They still have Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter at the shooting guard position, as well as DeMar DeRozan as an undersized three, and Keegan Murray possibly out of position at the power forward spot.
That leaves a mess heading into next season and would force Doug Christie to get creative with his rotations, but ideally, Scott Perry will have a follow-up trade to balance out the roster before the season begins.
On his latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, NBA Insider Zach Lowe stated that he wouldn't be surprised by anything the Sacramento Kings do next.
It seemed all but certain that the Kings would trade DeMar DeRozan at some point this offseason, but those talks seem to have quieted down in recent weeks. The same can be said for Malik Monk, who reportedly isn't garnering the interest many in Sacramento, including myself, thought he would.
So far this offseason, the Kings have been rumored to be gauging the interest of almost all of their players under contract.
Between DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk, the Kings aren't short of talent. But as the money dries up around the NBA, they may be harder to move than we initially thought.
The name that stands out is Devin Carter, who just finished his rookie season. He isn't a star like Sabonis, DeRozan, or LaVine, but he is a young player on a team-friendly contract. Teams don't usually trade players entering their second year, especially when that player has been compared to Derrick White, one of, if not the best, role players in the NBA.
But Carter was the pick of former GM Monte McNair, not Perry. If Perry doesn't value Carter as highly as McNair did, it wouldn't be surprising for him to be moved this offseason, especially with the logjam at the shooting guard position.
It's possible that none of the Kings big name players get moved, but it's clear that Perry is exploring every option. When big name NBA insiders have no idea what direction a team is going to go, it shows even more that Perry could trade anyone and everyone this offseason.
Perry took a similar approach when he took over as GM in New York, turning over the Knicks roster in under two years. Without the attachment to drafting or signing the current Kings, Perry isn't tied to anyone under contract.
If Perry wants to make this roster his own, making a surprising move and making a move no one sees coming would be just the way to do so.