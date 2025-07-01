NBA Insider Reports Kings are Hold Up in Sign and Trade with Pistons
On a day that felt like everything was planned out and done for the Sacramento Kings, the 3:01 alert never came. We all thought Dennis Schroder was a shoo-in to be one of the first announced free agents, but now the first day of free agency comes to an end, and we all wait to see what happens next between the Kings and the Detroit Pistons.
All signs point to Malik Monk being traded to the Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade for Schroder. The Kings have reportedly been shopping Monk, but have had a difficult time finding a market for the electric guard.
The Kings theoretically have the money to sign Schroder without doing a sign-and-trade, assuming he signs for the $14.1 million mid-level exception as has been reported. With that in mind, it's likely the Kings will get an asset or another player as well as Schroder, but it seems that the teams are still working on the terms of the deal.
ClutchPoints Brett Siegel gave an update on the Kings and Pistons deal and stated that between the two teams, the Kings are the hold-up.
That's a good sign for Scott Perry and the Kings. A deal of the two players straight up feels like they should get at least a second-round pick or a young player in addition to the veteran point guard.
And that may be exactly what the hold-up, and for the Kings, I think that's a good thing.
Perry should be asking for a lot for Monk. The Kings don't have to send the Pistons anything if they don't want to, so they have the theoretical leverage.
Even with Monk's value not being as high as many, including myself, originally thought, Perry getting fleeced in his first trade, for a fan favorite, would be a difficult start to his tenure. Let's hope that Perry has a plan and can get as much back for Monk as possible.