NBA Mock Trade: Kings Swap Star Guard for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have seemingly shut down sign-and-trade talks for Jonathan Kuminga, but the Sacramento Kings continue to stay interested in the 22-year-old forward. The expectation is that Kuminga will be in Golden State to start the 2025-26 season, but there is a chance that the Kings swoop in to acquire him ahead of training camp.
If the Warriors feel that Kuminga is gearing up to sign the qualifying offer, which they do not want him to do, they could revert to a sign-and-trade, and the Kings reportedly have an offer on the table.
Potential Kings-Warriors trade
ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors rejected Sacramento's trade offer of Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, but could that deal still be in the cards?
There is a scenario where the Warriors get desperate and feel the need to get value back for Kuminga while they still can, as the young forward would hit unrestricted free agency next summer if he signs the qualifying offer. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed a three-team trade that would still swap Monk for Kuminga.
Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga (from Warriors), Buddy Hield (from Warriors)
Golden State Warriors receive: Malik Monk (from Kings), Drew Timme (from Nets), protected 2026 first-rounder (from Kings)
Brooklyn Nets receive: Dario Šarić (from Kings), 2029 second-rounder (from Kings), $1 million (from Kings)
"Kuminga inks a four-year, $82.8 million sign-and-trade deal with the Kings, with a player option on the final season (starting at $19.3 million for 2025-26). Sacramento remains just below the luxury-tax threshold with 14 players," Pincus wrote.
The Kings are reportedly confident that Kuminga wants to play for them, so he would likely welcome a trade to Sacramento if the Warriors are willing to finally give in. In this deal, the Kings are giving up Monk, Dario Saric, a 2026 protected first-rounder, a 2029 second-rounder, and $1 million in cash to bring in Kuminga and reunite with sharpshooter Buddy Hield.
Would the Kings do this?
Of course, there are some questions about how a potential trade would work, as the Warriors would financially need to part with either Hield or Moses Moody to swap Kuminga for Monk. If Sacramento were able to bring in both Kuminga and Hield, despite the sharpshooter's concerning relationship with the franchise, it would make the team better.
It does seem unlikely that the Kings would be able to get this deal done without taking the protections off the first-round pick, but it is hard to tell how desperate Golden State may get. If the Kings are able to bring in Kuminga without changing their initial trade offer of Monk and a protected first-rounder, then this deal would be a no-brainer, but Golden State's interest in this specific proposal is undoubtedly questionable.
All in all, this trade would be a massive win for the Kings, but this is likely far from an ideal return for a combo of Kuminga and Hield for the Warriors.