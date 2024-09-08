NBA Pundit Predicts Most Regrettable Kings Contract
The Sacramento Kings got a game-changer this offseason in a sign-and-trade to acquire DeMar DeRozan, but not everyone believes it was the right move.
DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, has a Hall of Fame caliber offensive game but some people believe the aging star is not a great fit in Sacramento.
The Kings have a handful of team-friendly contracts, with no eyesore on the payroll. The Kings signed DeRozan to a three-year deal worth up to $76.9 million, which caught Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus' eye as Sacramento's worst contract.
Pincus predicts DeRozan's new deal to be the Kings' most regrettable contract, but not entirely because of his salary. Pincus questions DeRozan's fit in Sacramento more than his contract.
DeRozan is more a question of fit. He's among the top individual scorers of his generation, but he's rarely been a three-point threat. Is he the right investment alongside the primary duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox?...His contract isn't egregious, but was DeRozan the best use of limited resources?- Eric Pincus, B/R
DeRozan shoots just 29.6 percent from deep throughout his career, but the Kings brought him in with more in mind. While DeRozan is certainly not known for his three-point shooting, his playmaking, isolation scoring, and clutch gene will only fuel Sacramento's high-power offense.
The Kings needed another star playmaker next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to be taken seriously in the tough Western Conference, and DeRozan could be enough to bring them into contention.
Paying $23.4-24.4 million per year for the 35-year-old star is not a bad deal for the Kings, and the only way Sacramento regrets the contract is if DeRozan oddly regresses over the next two or three seasons.
