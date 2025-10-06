New Kings Center Sounds Off On 'Hardest' Training Camp of His NBA Career
The Sacramento Kings put together a productive 2025 NBA offseason, although many fans feel like the team did not make enough changes. Still, the Kings made a few underappreciated additions, including veterans like Dennis Schroder, Drew Eubanks, and Dario Saric.
Last season, the Kings finally found a solution at the backup center position by acquiring Jonas Valanciunas, but they traded him to the Denver Nuggets this offseason in exchange for Saric. Now, the Kings are going into the 2025-26 season with a new veteran backup big man: Drew Eubanks.
Eubanks, 28, has played for five different teams through his seven-year NBA career, most recently spending time with the LA Clippers. Eubanks' most productive tenure, however, was with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks through 100 appearances and 50 starts, while shooting 64.3% from the field.
Eubanks was one of the least talked-about free agency signings throughout the offseason, but he should be very important to the Kings as a backup center for Domantas Sabonis this season.
Eubanks' reaction to Kings training camp
Despite being in the NBA for seven years and spending time with five different teams, this year's training camp is the hardest that Eubanks has ever experienced. Head coach Doug Christie has hammered the idea of the Kings being the most conditioned team in the NBA, and Eubanks certainly seems to be feeling it.
"Honestly, this is probably the hardest training camp I’ve had or been a part of,” Eubanks said after practice on Saturday. “Just going, it seems like every single day it’s been a two and a half, three hour practice where we’re getting up and down and competing. It’s been great so far, I love it. It's a great thing. We're gonna be in better shape once the season starts and more connected."
The Kings are not the most talented team in the NBA, although they should have the firepower to make some noise in the Western Conference. With a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, the Kings have talent, but will ultimately need to rely on being well-conditioned and good at the intangibles to truly be competitive.
Eubanks' reaction to the first week of training camp is certainly a good sign for the Kings, as the team needs everyone to be bought into what Doug Christie and company are trying to do.