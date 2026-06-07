3 Decisions That Will Define Kings GM Scott Perry's First Full Offseason

The Sacramento Kings are likely gearing up for a busy 2026 offseason, giving general manager Scott Perry a significant test. The Kings hired Perry shortly after their 2024-25 season ended, but he spent his limited 2025 offseason getting a feel of the franchise and the players he holds control over.

Now, Perry is getting ready for his first full offseason in Sacramento, which will give the franchise and fanbase an idea of how the rest of his tenure will go. Not to mention, coming off a 60-loss season, this is one of the most important offseasons in recent Kings history. Here are the three decisions Perry will make that will define his first full offseason:

The No. 7 pick

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Of course, every fan knows how important June 23 will be for the Kings. Sure, the Kings got unlucky in the draft lottery by falling to the No. 7 pick, despite losing 60 games, but they should still be able to find a difference-maker.

The Kings will have the perfect opportunity to add their new franchise point guard with the No. 7 pick, with at least two of Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Keaton Wagler expected to be available.

So far, the Kings have been linked to Acuff the most, with the Arkansas Razorbacks product being one of the most impressive offensive talents in this draft class. There are defensive concerns that have scared away a chunk of Kings fans, but his talent and All-Star upside are undeniable.

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board."@MattGeorgeSAC says he is hearing that the Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been catching the eye… pic.twitter.com/f12ayQy4oO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 23, 2026

Perry also reportedly met with Flemings's family recently, showing interest in the Houston Cougars product as well. Flemings is certainly the best defender of their four expected targets, but his upside as the Kings' franchise point guard might be a bit lower.

Overall, Perry and his front office brass will have a huge decision to make on June 23, with the choice of trading up or down also on the table. Unless the Kings make a splash on the trade market beforehand, using the No. 7 pick will be their first big decision of the offseason.

What to do with Domantas Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It has been no secret that the Kings are expected to shake up their veteran-led core this summer, and three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is likely their most coveted star. Of course, that does not mean he will be sought after on the trade market, but he likely has more value than other trade candidates such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Saturday that "league executives are projecting [Sabonis] to be made available once again" this offseason. As his actual trade value remains uncertain, Perry has his hands full in an attempt to make the right decision.

Domantas Sabonis is expected to be available for trade, per @JakeLFischer



“The Kings' former All-Star center is another name, behind Antetokounmpo and Memphis' Ja Morant, that league executives are projecting to be made available once again as part of this summer's trade… pic.twitter.com/u9QaOZuPRF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 6, 2026

Do the Kings trade Sabonis away in pure hope of shedding the final two years of his contract, worth about $94.1 million? Or do they only trade him away if they are getting legitimate value in return?

If Perry and the Kings are desperate to trade Sabonis this summer, they can likely find the right move for him. However, there is still the scenario where he stays in Sacramento to start the 2026-27 season. Deciding what to do with the team's All-Star big man will certainly weigh on Perry as we get deeper into the offseason.

Bolstering the young core

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks with guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Part of the reason why Perry should be looking to trade Sabonis this offseason is their goal to get younger. The Kings had one of the oldest and most expensive rosters in the NBA this past season, despite finishing tied for last in the West with a 22-60 record. Obviously, their focus should be shifted toward the young core.

Finding a mix of young players and valuable veterans will be key for Perry this offseason. So far, the Kings' young core is built around Keegan Murray (25), Maxime Raynaud (23), Nique Clifford (24), Dylan Cardwell (24), and Devin Carter (24). Not having a player under the age of 23 on the roster is already a bad sign, as Perry certainly has some work to do.

Of course, having three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft (7, 34, and 45) will be a huge help to bolstering their young core, but it is still much harder to rebuild when the roster is filled with veterans eating into the young guys' minutes. Perry will need to find ways to break up their veteran core, or at least, be ready for young guys to play ahead of experienced veterans on big contracts.

Bettering the young core is certainly much easier said than done, but Perry should have the opportunity to do so this offseason.

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