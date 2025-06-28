New Report on Kings' Interest in Jonathan Kuminga Trade
After a successful NBA Draft, Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings are shifting their focus back to free agency and trades, and have their eyes set on one of the biggest names on the market this offseason.
Earlier this week, the Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Kings were interested in Kuminga, but also noted that the young forward wasn't likely going to end up in Sacramento. Now, a few days later, that may not be the case.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Kings have surpassed other teams in the last few days and are now the prime destination for Kuminga.
“Although the Heat and Bulls are still in the mix right before the start of free agency, the Sacramento Kings have seemed to substitute themselves in place of the Nets as a prime Kuminga destination. Sam Amick of The Athletic was the first to report on Sacramento entering the mix for the Warriors forward.”
Kuminga is seen as one of the biggest name free agents this year in a class that's lacking stars. That's not to say that Kuminga is a star himself, but of all the free agent options, he has arguably to most potential to become a star.
At just 22-years-old, the athletic wing hasn't had a chance to fully show his potential behind Stephen Curry and the other stars on the Golden State Warriors. He's hoping that he'll be able to do that on his next team, and is part of why he wants to depart Golden State.
The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 30.5% from three last season. He may not be the best shooter, but he excels at getting to and finishing at the rim, shooting 71.6% in the restricted area last season.
The Kings spent their two draft picks and both free agent signings following the draft on high-quality role players, rather than reaching for a young player with potential. If they aren't going to go after a big name point guard this offseason, and opt for Dennis Schroder in free agency instead, Kuminga could be the biggest name that can make an impact next season.
Pairing Kuminga with Keegan Murray would give the Kings two extremely talented wings that would both be under contract for the foreseeable future, assuming they extend Murray this offseason as well.
When it comes to constructing a team, finding two switchable wings who can play on both ends of the court is a great start. Perry could then shift his focus to finding a long-term option at point guard either at the trade deadline or next offseason.
Kuminga is risky, but it takes risks to build contenders. Perry took a similar risk in New York when he signed Jalen Brunson to a contract that almost everyone viewed as an overpay. That move looks great now with Brunson becoming one of the best guards in the NBA. Fingers crossed that if Kuminga does come to Sacramento that it works out in a similar fashion.