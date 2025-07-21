New Update on Kings' Interest in Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings went into the 2025 NBA offseason looking for a point guard, and they have seemingly found their solution after acquiring 12-year veteran Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.
However, new general manager Scott Perry may still be looking for another reliable ball handler to lean on.
The Kings have been linked to multiple point guards in free agency and on the trade market, but the most notable has undoubtedly been future Hall of Famer and former NBA MVP guard Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook spent the past season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. While the 36-year-old point guard is well past his prime, he showed he still has some gas left in the tank, primarily as a high-level hustle player.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that the Kings are still interested in Westbrook, even after finding their new starting point guard in Schroder.
"Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason," Siegel wrote. "The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons."
However, on Monday, a new problem arose in the Kings' pursuit of Westbrook. The Kings signed veteran forward Doug McDermott to a one-year contract, which is a fine addition to bring back a sharpshooting wing, but it gives the Kings minimal flexibility.
The Kings now have 15 players under contract heading into the 2025-26 season, and their only open roster spot is a two-way. That means, if the Kings wanted to still bring in Westbrook, they would have to free up a roster spot, but that is not out of the equation.
The Kings have one non-guaranteed contract in Terence Davis, a potential candidate to waive if it came to that, but time will tell if Sacramento still pursues Westbrook.
Of course, Terence Davis is a fine player and has shown some productivity in the past. However, if the Kings have the chance to bring in a free agent like Russell Westbrook or Ben Simmons, the choice seems pretty clear.