New York Knicks Interested in Former Kings Head Coach
As the Sacramento Kings continue to get mentioned in rumors around their search for a new point guard, their former head coach, Mike Brown, has been linked to the New York Knicks' recent job opening.
With the Kings' need for a new point guard tied to Brown being let go by the Kings, it's ironic timing, but Brown's link to the Knicks makes sense.
Ian Begley of SNYtv joined Jonathan Macri on The Knicks Film School podcast, and when asked about possible names for the Knicks coaching vacancy, Begley first brought up Mike Brown. "I think Mike Brown, just because of the experience that he has."
As a defensive-minded coach, Brown feels like a great fit for the current Knicks roster. With defensive wings in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, New York has the type of talent that the Kings tried to acquire for Brown in Sacramento.
In Brown's two and a half seasons in Sacramento, the Kings' roster was talented, but it never felt like it fit what the former Head Coach of the Year wanted to do. But the Knicks roster is fully fledged and ready to compete for a championship next season, with pieces set on both ends of the floor.
Brown was let go 31 games into last season after the Kings lost five straight games and dropped to 13-18 on the season. After winning coach of the year and helping the Kings break their playoff drought, it was an abrupt end to a strong run in Sacramento for Brown.
Brown finished his tenure in Sacramento with a 107-88 (.549) record and has a career record of 454-304 (.599).
With the Knicks making headlines for calling teams about their current coaches in Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, and Ime Udoka, it makes sense for them to turn to fully available coaches at this point in their search.
Brown certainly has experience and is still held in high regard around the league. His time in Sacramento may have come to an abrupt end, but his tenure with the Kings was far from a disaster, and it feels like it warrants another shot as an NBA head coach.