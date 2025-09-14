Projected Stat Leaders for the Kings in the 2025-26 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings aren't expected to do much in the daunting Western Conference next season, but that doesn't mean they don't have talent on their roster. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, the Kings have players who can fill up the stat sheet not only on any given night but throughout the season.
So in the quiet days of the offseason, let's do some predictions on who will lead the Kings in each of the five main stats for the 2025-26 season.
Points - Zach LaVine
This one feels like a toss-up between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The two finished neck and neck last season, with LaVine barely beating out DeRozan's points per game, 23.3 to 22.2. But looking at just LaVine's time in Sacramento has the two even closer, as LaVine averaged 22.4 points per game in Sacramento.
For the Kings to make any noise next season, they'll need LaVine to show once again that he's one of the best scorers in the league, and will likely have the green light to shoot from deep as much as possible.
With DeRozan deferring to the two-point shot more than LaVine, the slight edge goes to LaVine between the two former All-Stars.
Rebounds - Domantas Sabonis
This one feels like the most obvious of the bunch. Sabonis has led the league in rebounding for three straight years, so the odds of him just leading the Kings seems almost certain.
Over the last three seasons, Sabonis has averaged 13.9, 13.7, and 12.3 rebounds per game. And with the Kings lacking front-court depth and a proven backup center, Sabonis is a shoo-in to lead Sacramento on the boards.
Assists - Dennis Schröder
I'm going out on a limb on this one, choosing Dennis Schröder for the team leader in assists. Sabonis is the most likely candidate, but the Kings brought Schröder in to lead as a point guard, and that puts him as a sneaky choice.
Schröder averaged 5.4 assists last season, and has been over 4.0 every season since his rookie year in 2013-14. He's an underrated facilitator who could help balance out the Kings' lineups by putting more focus on that part of his game.
Sabonis was at 6.0 last season, down from 8.2 in the 2023-24 season, so he will likely get the lead in the end, but one can hope that the fit of Schröder works out better than we all imagine.
Steals - Keon Ellis
And now we're back to what feels almost certain. Keon Ellis is one of the best defenders in the league, and he not only excels in on-ball defense and poking the ball away, but also at getting into passing lanes to get deflections.
Ellis finished last season with 1.5 steals per game to lead the Kings players, and it wasn't particularly close. De'Aaron Fox also had 1.5 steals, but after the trade, Ellis was the only one getting more than one steal per game.
The sneaky pick here is Nique Clifford, who has the potential to be one of if not the key wing defenders on the team. But for now, the obvious decision is Ellis.
Blocks - Maxime Raynaud
Last up is another toss-up. Keegan Murray is a solid weakside rim protector, having led the team with 0.9 blocks last season. But that's not a high mark to lead the team, giving this final nod to rookie Maxime Raynaud.
Raynaud averaged 1.4 blocks per game last season at Stanford. At 7-foot-1, he's the only Kings player with true size around the rim.
The hard part for Raynaud will be getting enough minutes to rack up the blocks. The Kings are thin at both the backup four and five, giving Raynaud an avenue to play either spot. Sacramento would also benefit from giving Raynaud as many minutes as possible as they undergo their roster rebuild, but there's no guarantee that will be the way they approach the season.