Recent Kings Guard Sends Farewell Message After Signing in Australia
The Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton are still riding high off last season’s championship run, and one of the key figures behind that success is now heading overseas. Mason Jones, last year’s NBA G League Finals MVP and one of the driving forces of the Stockton Kings’ title-winning season, has officially signed with the Perth Wildcats of Australia’s NBL.
Before turning the page on the next chapter of his career, Jones took a moment to send a heartfelt message to Kings fans, teammates, and the organization. In an Instagram story, he thanked both Sacramento and Stockton for their support during a season that turned into the best in Stockton Kings history.
Mason Jones shows loves for Kings
“As I get off this plane to land in Perth…I just wanted to say to thank you to Sac/Stockton community…The last 2 years has been nothing but growth and blessings…and making history as the first team ever to win the G will always be up there as the best things done…you don’t always win for winning but the people I met, the people who helped me grow from a boy to a men will always be remembered in my heart! Like I always say, ‘It gets greater later.’ All God”
The 27-year-old guard was a difference maker from the moment he arrived in Stockton. Known for his scoring ability and high basketball IQ, Jones quickly emerged as a go-to option and floor general. His performances earned him the league’s Finals MVP honors, a recognition that highlighted just how much of an impact he had on Stockton’s championship run.
That presence won’t soon be forgotten by Sacramento or Stockton fans. The Kings organization has often stressed the importance of their G League affiliate as a place to develop talent. Jones’ path is a prime example: he used the platform of the G League not only to elevate his game but also to earn another opportunity abroad with a respected international club.
The Perth Wildcats are one of the most successful franchises in NBL history, boasting a league-best ten championships and a very loyal fan base. For Jones, it’s a chance to showcase his skills on a new stage while continuing to build his career. The move also reflects the increasingly global nature of professional basketball, where talent from the G League is consistently making waves overseas.
Jones’ message to the fans made it clear that his time with the Kings organization will always hold a special place in his heart. For those who watched him lead Stockton to glory last season, the feeling is mutual. If his track record is any indication, Perth Wildcats fans are about to see the same energy, leadership, and scoring touch that made him a standout in the G League.
Perth will be looking to Jones to fill the large void left by the departure of a five-time NBL Most Valuable Player in guard Bryce Cotton, who signed with the Adelaide 36ers this offseason. For their part, Kings fans in both Sacramento and Stockton can look back fondly on a season where Mason Jones helped turn dreams into reality, and wish him the best as his journey continues on the other side of the world.