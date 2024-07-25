Report: Kings Interested in Nets' Cam Johnson
One of the biggest talking points after the Sacramento Kings brought in DeMar DeRozan was how the Kings needed to add more shooting. Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson may be the best shooter left of all players seemingly available in either free agency or on the trade market.
Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Kings are one of many teams showing interest in Johnson.
Johnson, 28, shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc last season and topped out at 45.5 percent for his career in the 2022-23 season with the Phoenix Suns.
Looking more at his shooting splits, he shot 42.1 percent on his catch and shoot threes last season. These looks would more than likely make up the majority of his three-point attempts with the Kings. For reference, he shot 4.9 catch-and-shoot threes and 1.2 pull-up threes per game (on 24.2% shooting) last season in Brooklyn.
With De’Aaron Fox, DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and even Keegan Murray, Cam could feast in a catch-and-shoot role for the Kings. He doesn’t have the highest variety of scoring, but he can finish inside at a decent clip as well, as shown by his 65.4 percent in the restricted area. He wouldn’t need to do much more than those two things to be productive on the offensive side of the ball.
Johnson would also provide a variety of lineup options for Mike Brown and the coaching staff. They could slot DeRozan down to the two-guard spot and start Cam and Keegan at the forward spots. They could bring him off the bench to back up DeRozan at the three or Murray at the four. It’s the beauty of adding someone with more length at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
The main question is if he is enough of an upgrade over Kevin Huerter, who would likely be the outgoing player in the trade. The two are both great shooters, but Cam gets the slight nod in both 3-point shooting last season and with career numbers.
Huerter shot 36.1 percent last season and sits at 38.2 percent for his career. Johnson shot 39.1 percent last season and 39.2 percent in his career.
I think that Huerter is a better scorer inside the arc, but can’t make up one of the biggest issues the Kings continue to face; length.
Huerter is 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan, which isn’t terrible, but limits him to being more of a guard who can occasionally play the small forward spot as needed. With his longer wingspan, Cam is a true wing, something the Kings desperately needed last season.
Wings who can shoot at Cam’s rate are hard to come by. If the Kings have the opportunity to go grab one who is under contract for three more years, it’s hard to say no to that possibility.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!