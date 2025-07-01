Kings Top 3 Priorities Following Day 2 Free Agency Moves
The Sacramento Kings main priority coming into this offseason was a starting point guard, and on day two of free agency, they reeled in Dennis Schröder on a three-year $45 million deal to take over the lead guard spot.
It seemed like Malik Monk would be on his way out in a sign and trade with the Pistons, but instead the Kings moved Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric to create space to sign Schröder outright.
Now that the Kings have their starting point guard, let's take a look at what their three biggest needs are for the rest of the offseason.
1. Balancing out the Roster
The Kings were able to retain Monk, but with that, they still have a logjam at the shooting guard position. Between Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter, they have more bodies than minutes for the two-guard spot.
And that's not counting rookie Nique Clifford, who is a 2/3 player that could find minutes at the shooting guard spot as well. Not losing Monk is great, but it doesn't solve the Kings' issues that have so far carried over from last year.
And that may be easier said than done, as there doesn't seem to be much interest in the Kings guards. Many, including myself, initially thought Monk would be a great trade asset, but with money drying up around the league, it's going to be hard for the Kings to balance things out.
Hopefully, the Kings can find another team that needs to balance their roster, and make a deal with equal money between the trade.
2. Adding Wing Depth
This goes hand in hand with needing to balance out the roster. As of now, Keegan Murray is the only true wing on the roster. DeMar DeRozan and Clifford can both play the small forward spot, but both are a bit undersized and don't fit the 3/4 profile that the Kings need.
Dario Saric is a fine signing for the fringes of their roster, but he's not the mobile wing that the Kings need, and his best playing days seem to be behind him.
The Kings, as they have for years, desperately need more switchable wings to help add length and athleticism to their roster. If they want to take a big swing, they could go after players like Jonathan Kuminga or Herb Jones, but that seems unlikely at this point. To make matters worse, the free agent wing market is extremely limited, making this a difficult task for Scott Perry.
3. Backup Point Guard/Center
The Kings could go in two different directions for both the point guard and center positions. They could once again turn the backup lead guard duties to Monk, which should help open up minutes at the shooting guard position.
They could also bring in another true point guard, as they've been linked to Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon early in free agency.
At the center spot, after trading Valanciunas, the Kings can turn to their young players in Isaac Jones, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardell that they can turn to to back up Domantas Sabonis. They could also still bring back Lyles to serve as a combo backup big like he did last year.
But neither of these positions feel as drastic as the top two. The Kings still have open roster spots so will likely sign someone to fill them, but the priorities should be to balance everything out and bring in wing help.
Honorable Mention: Young Talent
For good measure, an honorable mention for the Kings to take a flyer on young talent. Between Perry drafting and signing older rookies and Monte McNair doing the same in recent years, the Kings don't have any young players to develop for the future.