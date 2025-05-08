Sacramento Kings All-Time Starting Five: Center
The NBA playoffs are underway, and the Sacramento Kings are (once again) not participating. With the franchise having just wrapped up its 40th season in Sacramento, now seems as good a time as any to reflect on the past and celebrate some of the best players who have ever suited up for the Kings. In this series, I will feature the Sacramento Kings’ “All-Time Starting Five” one player at a time.
Previously, we’ve covered the Small Forward (Peja Stojaković) and Shooting Guard (Mitch Richmond) positions. This week, we look at an incredibly talented - and often controversial - player at the center position: DeMarcus Cousins.
Elite scorer and rebounder. Inefficient shooter. Skilled ball handler and playmaker. Distracting presence. Tenacious and intense competitor. Mercurial personality. Good teammate. Bad teammate. “Boogie” Cousins was all of these things (and more) during his tenure with the Sacramento Kings.
Drafted fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft after just one season at the University of Kentucky, DeMarcus Cousins finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting for the 2010-2011 season. Cousins averaged over 14 points and 8 rebounds per game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Late in the season, Cousins also reportedly got into a locker room fight with a teammate and had run-ins with coaches and the team trainer.
Things got, shall we say, even more interesting from there. Cousins increased his averages to 18 points and 11 rebounds in his second season, becoming a force in the low post for the Kings. However, the 2011-2012 season also marked the beginning of what would become a common (and recurring) debate amongst Kings fans: Is Cousins worth the trouble?
In January of 2012, head coach Paul Westphal sent Cousins home from a game against the New Orleans Hornets. Westphal claimed that Cousins was “unwilling/unable to embrace traveling in the same direction as his team” and that the young center had demanded a trade.
Cousins later denied having made the trade demand, but there was already clear dissent and frustration within the organization, and it was centered around Cousins. We have neither the time (nor space) to detail all of the issues here, but suffice it to say that there are plenty of examples of DeMarcus Cousins being his own worst enemy and giving plenty of ammunition to his detractors.
This article (and series) is focused on basketball talent, skill, and production, and within those parameters, Cousins’ greatness cannot be denied. For his Sacramento career from 2010 to 2017, Cousins put up averages of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.
Boogie also gave the Kings over 1 steal and 1 block per game, all while developing a three-point shot that had to be respected by opposing defenses. Cousins’ athleticism allowed him to play in a manner often reserved for much smaller men, and had the innate vision and passing ability of a point guard.
Many fans are quick to point out that the team was largely terrible during Cousins’ tenure, as the Kings did not make the playoffs once and averaged just 28 wins per season during that span. However, it’s impossible to place all of the blame for that on the talented big man alone. The Kings' front office, coaching staff, and ownership at the time were inconsistent, to put it mildly. The organization as a whole often seemed as though it had no idea what it takes to win basketball games.
For all of his individual success and accolades, Cousins didn’t get to experience many team accomplishments. We can debate how much of that was due to his fiery demeanor and frequent lack of restraint, but what cannot be questioned is how skilled he was as a basketball player. Cousins is one of the most talented players to ever wear a Sacramento Kings uniform, and in my opinion, the best center of the Sacramento era.