Sacramento Kings Announce New Injury Update for Key Player
The Sacramento Kings are riding a three-game losing streak and have lost seven of their last eight, falling to 36-40 on the season and are in jeopardy of missing the Western Conference play-in tournament altogether.
With so much uncertainty for the Kings going forward, they will certainly need to lean on their limited young talent, but their most recent draft pick has not worked out as planned.
With the 13th pick in the 2024 draft, the Kings took Devin Carter, but the young guard underwent shoulder surgery and did not make his debut until early January. Then, in last week's loss to the Orlando Magic, Carter suffered another shoulder injury.
Carter has since missed two consecutive games for the Kings due to the shoulder injury, but the Kings announced a new injury update for the standout rookie on Thursday.
"After exiting the game in the second quarter versus the Orlando Magic on March 29, Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter has been diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion. Carter is considered day-to-day and will be listed as questionable versus the Charlotte Hornets."
Carter was expected to be an instant-impact rookie entering the draft, but the young guard has not gotten much opportunity to find a rhythm and shine. Through 30 appearances this season, Carter is averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just 9.9 minutes per game, and his injuries are certainly starting to become a concern.
Of course, the organization hopes that Carter is healthy and ready to make an impact next season, but his rookie campaign has been an unfortunate wash.