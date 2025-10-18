Sacramento Kings Make Final Roster Cut After Lakers Game
Through NBA training camp and preseason, teams are allowed to have up to 21 players on their roster, which typically gives young, inexperienced players a chance to be in an NBA environment for a few weeks. However, by Monday, every team has to trim its roster down to 18 players, which includes 15 standard contracts and three two-way spots.
The Sacramento Kings ended their 2025 preseason slate on Friday night with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and did not waste time getting their roster down to 18 players after.
Shortly after Friday's game ended, the Kings reportedly waived Terence Davis.
Davis, 28, has had an eventful offseason, as this is his second time getting waived by the Kings in the last month or so. Sacramento initially waived Davis' non-guaranteed contract to open up a standard roster spot, which they ultimately used to sign future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook, but they still gave Davis an opportunity to be at training camp and play in preseason under an Exhibit 10 contract.
Now, however, it seems like Davis' time in Sacramento is done, at least for now. Davis seems to always find his way back to the Kings, so we will see what his future holds, although it will likely be challenging for him to find another opportunity in the NBA.
Kings' Final Roster
After waiving Davis and getting their roster down to 18 players, the Kings now have the final version of what they will look to start the 2025-26 season. The following players show who is left on the roster, including two-way players.
Guards - Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, Russell Westbrook, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, Devin Carter, Isaiah Stevens (TW)
Wings - DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine, Doug McDermott, Daeqwon Plowden (TW)
Bigs - Domantas Sabonis, Dario Saric, Drew Eubanks, Maxime Raynaud, Isaac Jones, Dylan Cardwell (TW)
The Kings have a projected starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, although that will look different with Murray sidelined for the first few weeks of the season.
It will certainly be interesting to see how head coach Doug Christie and his staff craft rotations for the regular season, especially after signing Westbrook. Fans undoubtedly want to see more from their young guys, like rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, as well as second-year hopefuls in Isaac Jones and Devin Carter.
Of course, there are plenty of veterans on the roster, so time will tell how the opportunities between the older and younger players even out, but one thing is for sure: The Kings will need an 82-game miracle if they want to legitimately compete in the West.