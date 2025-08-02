Sacramento Kings Players Offseason Trade Likelihood, Ranked
As the saga continues around Sacramento and Jonathan Kuminga, it's important to remember that the Kings can indeed still make other trades.
While that may not seem likely with how few rumors involve the Kings, they still have a few other options to rebalance the roster before the season begins. So let's rank the Kings' eleven players that are trade-eligible and give some odds on whether they are moved or not.
1. Malik Monk
Monk doesn't have the trade great trade value that many of us, including myself, thought he would when the offseason began, but he still feels like the most likely King to be moved at this point.
His $18.8 million contract next season being over the $14.1 million mid-level exception is making it harder for the Kings to trade him, and his two remaining years in the following seasons adds another wrinkle that many teams are avoiding.
But Monk is still one of the most electric guards off the bench and league's best sixth men. His combination of ball handling, scoring, and facilitating makes him a good fit for many teams around the league, and lands him at the top of the list for players to be moved.
Likelihood of being traded: 7/10
2. Devin Carter
Unlike Monk, Carter is a very unproven commodity in the NBA. He had a down year in his rookie season, missing the first half of the year as he recovered from shoulder surgery, but had a strong final stint to close out the season.
Carter is also young enough that he still has the word "potential" attached to him. He was compared to Derrick White when drafted and seen as a steal of the 2024 draft. While he didn't turn heads in his first year, a team could see him as a flyer to grab for cheap this offseason.
With just $4.9 million owed next season and under team control for the foreseeable future, he is also easier to move money-wise compared to many others on the roster.
Likelihood of being traded: 6/10
3. DeMar DeRozan
When the offseason started, it felt like a foregone conclusion that DeRozan would be moved. But as teams got tight with their money, a market never truly appeared for the six-time All-Star.
It's still possible that a team sees a need for another scorer and calls on DeRozan, but the likelihood of him returning to the Kings for a second year seems much higher at this point in the offseason.
Likelihood of being traded: 5/10
4. Terence Davis
Terence Davis feels like the wildcard of the offseason, in a way where anything could happen. He has a $2.5 million expiring contract that isn't fully guaranteed until 1/10/26, according to Spotrac.
That could make him a valuable addition for a team looking to clear a roster spot or shave off some money still this offseason. Davis also played well for the Kings in the 2022-23 season, and a team could look to bring him in as a flyer to produce on the court, as compared to just salary reasons.
Likelihood of being traded: 4.5/10
5. Dario Saric
Saric, who was already traded once this offseason in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, has been included in the Kuminga rumors and could be on the move again. He's on an expiring contract that other teams could see as valuable, or could be brought in to help stretch the floor in the front court.
He had a down year last year, but seems ready to prove that he can still contribute in the NBA. It feels likely at this point that he will either be with the Kings or Warriors if they decide to go back to a trade package involving the veteran big.
Likelihood of being traded: 4/10
6. Isaac Jones
Jones had one of the best Summer League performances for the Kings, making it seem likely he stays in Sacramento as he fights to go from undrafted player to rotational mainstay like Keon Ellis.
The Kings don't have many young players to build around, and Jones isn't the youngest sophomore player at 25 years old, but he has enough potential for the Kings to continue to keep him in their system.
Likelihood of being traded: 3/10
7. Keon Ellis
Ellis is still the Kings' best trade chip this offseason. His $2.3 million salary makes him extremely valuable and easy to move in any deal, as shown by the Warriors' targeting him for the Kuminga trade.
But the Kings seem reluctant to include Ellis in any deal, at least for Kuminga. The only reason trading him would make sense is if they get a feeling that they'll lose Ellis in unrestricted free agency next offseason.
Likelihood of being traded: 2.5/10
8. Domantas Sabonis
Now we get back into the big money contracts. Sabonis is owed $42.3 million next year, $45.5 million in 2026-27, and $48.6 million in 2027-28. He's one of the best centers in the league, but as every team looks to keep money off of future seasons' books, he'll be hard for the Kings to move even if they wanted to.
Likelihood of being traded: 2/10
9. Zach LaVine
Similar to Sabonis, LaVine is set to make big money the next two years, with $47.5 million owed next year and a $49.0 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Sabonis gets the slight nod ahead of LaVine due to a little higher production on the court, but both fall in the category of "sticking around because of contracts" for the rest of the offseason at least.
Likelihood of being traded: 1.5/10
10. Keegan Murray
Murray came into the offseason as the Kings' "break glass in case of emergency" trade chip if they wanted to make a gigantic splash on the trade market. But with the team looking to the future instead of trying to compete now (a wise move), Murray is all but certain to return for his fourth season in Sacramento.
Likelihood of being traded: 1/10
11. Nique Clifford (Trade Restriction: 8/2/2025)
Clifford could technically be traded as of 8/2/2025, but as Perry's first draft pick and move of his Sacramento tenure, the odds are so slim that even having him on this list seems silly.
Likelihood of being traded: 0.5/10