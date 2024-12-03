Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings are facing an early-season identity crisis, falling to 9-12 on the season after losing six of their last seven games. The Kings were expected to compete in the Western Conference after adding DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, but their rocky start has many fans and media outlets doubting them.
The Kings have an opportunity to get back on track and get in the win column on Tuesday night as they host the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, winning 15 of their first 21 games to jump into second place in the West.
The Rockets have a very balanced attack with seven players in double-figure scoring, but none average above 20 points per game. Houston has the second-best defensive rating in the NBA, going against Sacramento with the seventh-best offensive rating.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Tuesday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Houston Rockets:
Cam Whitmore - OUT (G League)
The biggest name on Sacramento's injury report for Tuesday is Kevin Huerter, who suffered an ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Huerter lost his starting shooting guard spot to Keon Ellis before getting injured, and head coach Mike Brown has since pivoted to Malik Monk in that role.
With backup forward Trey Lyles still sidelined, recently-signed veteran Jae Crowder and undrafted rookie Isaac Jones have been viable replacements in his absence.
The Rockets are a very good team and the Kings will have their hands full on Tuesday night, but many will see it as a must-win for Sacramento.
The Kings and Rockets tip off at 7 pm PST on Tuesday.
