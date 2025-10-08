Kings Star Ready for Real Games After Competitive Training Camp
For Zach LaVine, the end of training camp can’t come soon enough. After scrimmaging against teammates, absorbing revised schemes, and adjusting to life under a new coaching staff, the Sacramento Kings guard said on Tuesday that he’s more than ready to see how everything translates against another team.
“That’s what preseason training camp is for,” LaVine said after practice. “We beat up on each other all day and then you finally get to go play against someone else and not know their plays, not know their speed, so it’s fun. The first couple of games are always exciting…a lot of information.”
LaVine’s comments reflect a broader theme around Sacramento’s camp this year: curiosity. With a new coaching staff installing a different offensive system, new faces in the rotation, and returning cornerstones adjusting to new roles, everyone is eager to see how the pieces fit. “You can practice against each other as much as you want to,” LaVine said, “but nothing is like a real game.”
For LaVine, that is especially true. After arriving in Sacramento midseason last year, he never had the chance to integrate from the ground up. This fall marks his first full camp with the Kings; a small but meaningful difference for a player who has been in a variety of systems throughout his 11-year career.
The veteran guard stressed the importance of having a full camp and being there on day one rather than joining the team in the middle of the season. That extra time has helped LaVine build chemistry with new point guard Dennis Schröder, who signed with the Kings this summer. LaVine credited Schröder’s experience and poise as a steadying presence for a group still learning each other’s tendencies.
“Having Dennis out there has been big for me and a lot of the guys,” LaVine said. “He’s been a vet, he’s been in big-time games, and he knows how to calm down situations and get guys the ball. So let’s just see how we play off each other.”
The Kings’ revamped offense has also emphasized center Domantas Sabonis’ versatility. Head coach Doug Christie has talked about moving Sabonis to different spots on the floor, and LaVine said that shift is already changing the team’s spacing and rhythm.
“Domas gets the ball off the rebound and he’ll bring it, or he can catch in the post,” LaVine said. “He’s such a talent versus other fives — he’s really a four — but he can dribble and create stuff like that. So it creates advantages just in itself.”
With a laugh, LaVine admitted that he feels like he’s in the middle of training camp and he’s a little sore, but that’s how it’s supposed to be. LaVine acknowledged that the Kings have been running a lot and playing a lot of defense, and added that the team is going to have to use that aggression in order to reach their potential.
As Sacramento heads into its first preseason matchup, LaVine said he isn’t looking for perfection — just effort and cohesion. “To just see our ‘compete’ level,” he said. “We’ve been playing really hard against each other, so let’s have it translate to a real team, a real opponent.”
The Kings open their preseason slate in Sacramento on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.