Zach LaVine Displays Optimism For Kings' Upcoming Season
Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is entering his 12th NBA season, and his first full season with the Kings after arriving in February as part of the three-team trade that sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.
During the Kings’ Media Day on Monday, LaVine was generally optimistic about Sacramento’s direction, philosophy, and roster for the upcoming season. Despite the looming uncertainty of his contract extension and status with the team beyond this season, LaVine had plenty of positive things to say about the organization.
When asked about being able to experience a full training camp with the team, LaVine spoke about having an additional level of comfort. As a professional, he did his job after being traded midseason for the first time in his career, but LaVine certainly seems to be looking forward to preparing for the upcoming season with the rest of his teammates.
General Manager Scott Perry outlined his six organizational principles earlier in the day, and LaVine is on board with the foundation that Perry and head coach Doug Christie have put in place. “Scott’s a winner,” LaVine said. “With his direction and what he wants to do, those six points…give you a chance each and every night to put yourself in the best position to win. So, you have to follow that.”
LaVine was asked whether he feels like there is more stability coming into this season. After pointing out that he is a veteran and has been around the block enough to rarely be surprised, he mentioned that there is a level of excitement within the organization and among the players, and that the team is looking to win games.
More specifically, reporters pointed out that expectations around the league are low for Sacramento this season. LaVine’s reaction to that, and on whether the team prefers an underdog mentality, was very direct.
“I mean, I don’t care. We’ve gotta play everybody, so it doesn’t matter to me. There is always noise, there is always talk. You know who is really good in the West, and you know who is good when you play other teams too. But we’re going to do our best to put our name with those teams if people think about it with us or not. It doesn’t affect the way we go out there and play.”
Anyone who spent even a small amount of time watching the Kings play last season knows very well what worked and what didn’t. The approach needs to be different this season, and LaVine indicated as much. The players know that the team lacked an identity, especially on the defensive end, and they expect that to change this season.
LaVine congratulated new point guard Dennis Schröder on his MVP run with the German national team during this summer’s EuroBasket tournament. He continued, describing the veteran as nothing but a true pro, very feisty, very high IQ, and a team-oriented guard.
Wrapping up his time answering questions, LaVine singled out fourth-year guard Keon Ellis for praise as well. LaVine said, “Keon has been so good and I don’t think he gets enough credit for how well he shot the ball.” The former All-Star is very high on Ellis’ game and what he brings to the team.
The overall vibe of Zach LaVine’s media day appearance was one of confidence and optimism. Confidence that Sacramento has the right people in the right places, both on the court and in the front office, and optimism that the results will match that confidence. Kings fans will be hoping that the results on the floor will match that positive outlook once the season starts.