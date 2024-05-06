1 Target for the Kings From Each Remaining Playoff Team
The Sacramento Kings had a premature exit to their season, getting beat by the New Orleans Pelicans in a win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game. While the Kings are no longer playing, eight teams remain in the playoffs, and Sacramento might be watching to look for their next off-season target.
Here is one player from each remaining playoff team that the Kings need to target this summer:
Oklahoma City Thunder - Isaiah Joe, G
Isaiah Joe, 24, has catapulted himself into the league's best shooters conversation, averaging 8.8 points per game shooting 41.2% from deep through his two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder earned the one-seed in the West due to their impressive well-rounded play, and prying Joe away from a great situation is unlikely.
Joe is entering a team-option season earning a team-friendly $2.1 million but should be making closer to eight figures. The Thunder have no reason to let Joe explore his options in free agency but could be willing to listen to trade offers after putting him under contract.
Sacramento seems to have a pair of sharpshooters in Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray, but each of their inconsistencies gives the Kings a reason to seek a deal to acquire one of the most talented, young shooters in the league. Joe is unlikely to be moved from Oklahoma City, but the Kings could certainly see what it takes to steal him.
Dallas Mavericks - Derrick Jones Jr., F
After years of being solely recognized as an elite dunker, Derrick Jones Jr. elevated his game with the Dallas Mavericks this season. The 27-year-old forward averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, being a vital piece to the Mavericks on their way to a 50-win season.
Jones is entering unrestricted free agency after his lone year in Dallas, shaping up to be a perfect fit for Sacramento's weakness at power forward. Jones spent his eighth NBA season proving to the league he can be an effective starting forward on a championship-caliber team, and his two-way play could elevate the Kings more than people would think.
Minnesota Timberwolves - Kyle Anderson, F
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to cap off their best season in the last two decades with a Finals appearance, with most of their roster under contract long-term. Minnesota will have no reason to split up their core following their 56-win season, but the Kings could be in the conversation to snag Kyle Anderson in free agency.
Anderson, 30, is coming off the worst three-point shooting season of his career but has elevated his game elsewhere. The ten-year veteran has slowly become one of the most impressive playmakers as a backup forward, averaging 4.5 assists per game through his two seasons in Minnesota.
If the Kings look to move Harrison Barnes this off-season, signing Anderson would give Sacramento a cheaper option to fill his role.
Denver Nuggets - Zeke Nnaji, F
Many Kings fans have been begging the front office to acquire an athletic, defensive-minded power forward to pair next to Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt. The Denver Nuggets have this archetype sitting toward the bottom of their bench, and it is 23-year-old Zeke Nnaji.
Nnaji has had his fair share of injuries through his four professional seasons, but with four years remaining on his deal, it could be worth taking a risk by trading for him this summer. When healthy and on the court, Nnaji has proven to be one of the most underrated defensive players in the league, guarding nearly every position easily.
If Denver falls short in the second round against Minnesota, they could be looking to shake it up this off-season and could get some assets from Sacramento.
Boston Celtics - Luke Kornet, C
Luke Kornet, 28, has played 15 minutes per game on a 65-win Boston Celtics squad this season, but as he enters free agency, their backup center could be looking to find a new home. The Kings have just one center under contract for next season with Alex Len and JaVale McGee on the market, so snagging Kornet this summer could fill a needed hole.
The 7-foot-2 big man is an exceptional role player and could be the defensive-minded big man the Kings need off the bench. While Sacramento could re-sign Len and fill a similar hole in the lineup, a younger Kornet could be the more effective option for the Kings.
Cleveland Cavaliers - Donovan Mitchell, G
For months, there have been rumors of Donovan Mitchell wanting to get away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and many teams will likely submit their trade offers for the All-Star guard this summer. If the Kings can put together a package centered around standout sophomore Keegan Murray, Sacramento could build one of the best backcourts in the league with a De'Aaron Fox and Mitchell pairing.
Mitchell is the most expensive target on this list, making $35 million next season with a $37 million player option following. The Kings would have to give up a haul to consider acquiring Mitchell from Cleveland, but creating one of the most talented big threes in the NBA could be worth it.
The Kings are already short on assets, so taking the risk on a one-year rental of Mitchell could set the franchise back a few years if it does not work out. In the end, the teams that make the biggest leaps are the ones that take risks, so Mitchell has to be on Sacramento's radar this off-season.
Indiana Pacers - Andrew Nembhard, G
If the Kings continue their search for an upgraded backup guard this off-season, targeting Nembhard via trade could be the best move. The Kings have made two trades with the Indiana Pacers in the last couple of years, acquiring Domantas Sabonis in 2022 and Chris Duarte in 2023, so continuing the yearly trend of a Pacers-Kings trade in 2024 makes sense.
Nembhard was one of the most impressive players in Indiana this season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game in his second year in the league. While it would be hard to pry Nembhard from Indiana on his $2 million per year deal, the Kings could secure one of the best backup point guards in the NBA at the right price.
New York Knicks - Miles McBride, G
The New York Knicks have put together one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, finding numerous gems and building them into exceptional players. One of their breakout players this season was 23-year-old Miles McBride, who shined in his role as the Knicks' backup point guard.
McBride averaged 8.3 points per game, shooting 41% from deep. Entering a team-friendly three-year contract worth $13 million, it could be challenging to steal McBride from New York, but he solves the same problem for Sacramento as Nembhard and Isaiah Joe.
The Kings have relied on Davion Mitchell as their backup point guard for the past three seasons, but with the emergence of Keon Ellis and the possible addition of another backcourt member, Mitchell could be replaced with an upgrade.
