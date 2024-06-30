ESPN Draft Expert Lauds Tyler Kolek's Knicks Future
One ESPN draft expert believes that Tyler Kolek is set to make an immediate difference for the New York Knicks ... the ones stationed in White Plains ... next season.
The Knicks took on a somewhat muted prescience at this week's NBA Draft, using their premier pick on teenage European prospect Pacome Dadiet before making three more selections in Thursday's second round. Marquette star Tyler Kolek was the first of that trio, chosen with the 34th pick gleaned from a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The selection of Kolek, who led the nation in assists last season, left an impression in ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, who labeled the former Golden Eagle the rookie "most likely to light up the G League in 2024-25."
"With Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride entrenched in the backcourt, coach Tom Thibodeau's tight rotations, and the proximity between the Knicks' practice facility and G League team (Westchester), I imagine Kolek (the No. 34 pick) will be getting a decent amount of burn there next year," Givony said. "He led college basketball in assists last season, and will likely do the same in the G League also, depending on how many assignments he gets. He's going to be a very good NBA player in time, I believe."
Some had Kolek destined for the first round after a sterling four-year collegiate career between George Mason and Marquette. Once he fell to the second, the Knicks wasted no time in leaping up the draft board to acquire his services. New York sent three second-round picks (2027, 2029, 2030) to the Pacific Northwest in the subsequent deal.
Kolek was the Big East's Player of the Year in 2023, earning an honor previously held by new teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. In that same year, Kolek must've left a lasting impression on Madison Square Garden, as he was the headliner of Marquette's first Big East Men's Basketball Tournament title run, earning the Most Outstanding Player Award for the 2023 edition.
Though the Westchester Knicks, who returned to their traditional home of Westchester County Center last year, won the most recent G League Showcase Cup, they struggled through a 9-23 season. Brandon Goodwin, now stationed in Puerto Rico, was the team's leading scorer at 22.9 points per game.
