Has Knicks' Trade "Triggered" Julius Randle Move?
According to SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley, the metropolitan fate of Julius Randle does not appear to be attached to the reported Mikal Bridges deal.
Since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, would be making his way to Manhattan, many have pondered the fate of the Knicks' incumbent headliners such as Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein. While Hartenstein's future is still in flux, a report from Begley states that bringing in Bridges is not the first part of any rumored plan to remove Randle, which would admittedly save the team some significant money.
"The Knicks didn’t pivot from the Bridges trade with a plan to move Randle, per people in touch with the team," Begley wrote. "I’m not here to predict the future and say definitively that the Knicks won’t trade Randle, but the Bridges trade did not trigger a distinct plan to make that kind of trade, per people in touch with the team."
The potential cap crunch ... Begley notes that the Knicks are currently working with about a $5 million budget going into the free agent frenzy ... is perhaps why the Knicks went relatively light at the recent NBA Draft.
New York used one of its two first-round picks, drafting teenage French project Pacome Dadiet with the 25th overall choice before loading up on second-rounders. Of Thursday's three, 34th pick Tyler Kolek perhaps has the best chance of making the team though he is more likely destined for the G League club in Westchester.
While Randle will likely continue to pine for a long-term extension, the developments bode reasonably well for his continued Manhattan residency. Randle is coming off his third All-Star campaign as a Knick, one that was unfortunately cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained in late January.
