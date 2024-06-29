All Knicks

Warriors Star Slams Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks trade for Mikal Bridges garnered some criticism from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Jan 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) loses control of the ball in front of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world earlier this week when they traded for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, reuniting him with his Villanova college teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

While the trade was met with a lot of praise, it also garnered some criticism from some people, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is never one to shy away from analysis or opinion.

Green expressed his opinion on why the Knicks trading for Bridges wouldn't give them the results that New York fans are expecting or anticipating.

“The Knicks are in a space where they're going for it, and I respect it, I think you got to go for it at some point,” Green said on "The Draymond Green Show." “But what just happened with the trade was that you know if this doesn't work in 2 to 3 years, the Knicks will be rebuilding again because they traded all their picks away, and then they'll be trying to trade those guys, get picks back and that's kind of how it all plays out.”

The Knicks took a big risk by trading for Bridges, but by acquiring a player in his prime other than someone like Paul George, who is closer to the end of his career, New York is taking a calculated chance.

Bridges, Brunson, Anunoby, DiVincenzo and Hart are all in their primes, so the Knicks are getting their peak performances over the next few years to try and get a title. However, they have to find a way to unseat the Boston Celtics, who looked dominant in their run towards a championship this season.

“I'm sorry to the Knicks fans but that's how I actually think it's going to play out and I don't think it's any indictment to Mikal who I think is like a top tier player in the NBA like you know you got tiers but damn good player,” Green said. “Jalen Brunson whose All-NBA, Julius who has been All-NBA. Donte, nothing but love for Donte, OG who's a champion, it's actually no indictment on any of those guys like I just don't think that group is good enough to beat Boston.”

The Knicks hope that over the next few years, they can prove Green wrong and win the franchise's first championship since 1973.

