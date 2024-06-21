WATCH: Mic'd Up Knicks Star and Son Take in Yankee Game
An opportunity fo New York Knicks fans to take in a rare Randlecast did not disappoint.
Knicks star Julius Randle took in Tuesday's New York Yankees game while wearing a microphone for Bleacher Report. Likewise mic'd was his son Kyden, and the two got in some All-Star quips as the Yankees took a 4-2 decision from the Baltimore Orioles.
If Kyden, for example, took the field for the Yankees, Kodak Black's "Walk" would appropriately herald his turn in the batter's box, much to the surprise of his dad, who would've chosen Travis Scott's "FE!N." Kyden tries teaching Julius about baseball by telling him to praise Yankee hitters who take a ball but the latter gets his revenge when he informs his offspring of what a full count is.
Kyden perhaps solidifies his cult status among New Yorkers when his mother, Julius' wife Kendra, informs him that she has been to a Boston Red Sox game but that fails impress the younger Randle.
"Seriously, Red Sox?" Kyden asks. "Boooo!"
Randle even gets some time to add a basketball history lesson in, as Kyden, perhaps inspired by the legendary names immortalized in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, inquires about his dad's favorite numbers. His top choices are obvious (the No. 30 he dons on his Knicks jersey is the undisputed favorite) but Randle is torn between 24 and 8, the digits that the late Kobe Bryant wore with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Julius admits that he's partial to 24 because that's what Bryant wore during their shared tenure in Southern California, but he grew with No. 8 ... and a special nickname for his future teammate.
"That's young Kobe, Frobe," Julius says, referring to Bryant's hairstyle at the early stages of his career. "That's when he had the 'fro, he was dunking on everybody."
Once all is said and done, the two sing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," the traditional Yankee postgame song. Though the Yankees dropped the latter two games of the series, the win on Tuesday allowed them to keep a slim hold on first place in the American League East.
Kyden's love of the Yankees should only further endear him to New York sports fans. His animated reactions to his father's hardwood efforts have often gone viral and he figures to be a staple among the Madison Square Garden seating areas as long as his dad keeps up his All-Star endeavors.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!