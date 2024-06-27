All Knicks

Knicks Draft, Trade Melvin Ajinca With 51st Overall Pick

The New York Knicks drafted another French prospect before shipping him to the Dallas Mavericks.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are doing business once more.

New York once again turned to the French ranks, as it drafted Melvin Ajinca, formerly of Saint-
Quentin Basket-Ball However, the ESPN broadcast revealed that the Knicks are set to trade the pick
to the defending NBA finalist Mavericks, yet another deal in a shapeshifting day on the metropolitan
draft board.


Alinca, 20, was born in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and made a noticeable impression at the 2023 FIBA
U19 World Cup in Hungary. En route to second-team All-Tournament honors, Ajinca averaged 19.3
points and 2.9 rebounds in a silver medal effort.


Alinca's family previously appeared in the NBA through his cousin Alexis, who played seven seasons
between Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto, and New Orleans. He is currently an assistant coach with
Washington's G League affiliate.


As it stands, the Knicks have one last pick in this year's draft, as they acquired the 56th pick from the
Phoenix Suns.

