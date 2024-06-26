Knicks at the 2024 NBA Draft: How to Watch, Full Order
Though they'll likely pale in comparisons to what transpired in the final hours of Tuesday night, the New York Knicks are set to make three acquisitions over the next three days.
Armed with Mikal Bridges and a newfound sense of championship aspirations, the Knicks will partake in the 2024 NBA Draft will the rest of their professional brethren on Wednesday and Thursday night. The Knicks hold three picks entering draft night and time will tell if all of them are used.
New York will go back on the clock for the first time in over a year, as they sat out of last year's proceedings due to prior deals (such as the prior trade for Josh Hart that sent their regularly scheduled first-round pick to Portland).
What: 2024 NBA Draft
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (first round), ESPN Seaport District Studio, Manhattan, NY (second round)
When/Watch: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC (first round), Thursday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN (second round)
Knicks Picks
- 24th Overall
This is the Knicks' regularly scheduled first-round pick. The last New Yorker to play when called upon in the first round, rather than being traded was Obi Toppin in 2020. New York previously held the 11th pick in 2022 but traded eventual selection Ousmane Dieng to Oklahoma City in an attempt to build a Jalen Brunson budget. The Knicks have held the 24th pick four times, notably landing future Coach of the Year Monty Williams in 1994 and recent NBA Finals participant Tim Hardaway Jr. in 2013.
Notable No. 24 picks: Terry Porter (1985), Latrell Sprewell (1992), Sam Cassell (1993), Derek Fisher (1996), Kyle Lowry (2006)
- 25th Overall
The Knicks gained this pick from the Dallas Mavericks as the final piece of the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. New York previously held two first round picks in 2021 but traded their eventual choices Kai Jones and Keon Johnson. The Knicks have held the 25th pick on three occasions but Lonnie Shelton (1976) was the only one who suited up in Manhattan. Of note, the Knicks acquired 2020's 25th choice on future Sixth Man of the Year candidate Immanuel Quickley.
Notable No. 25 picks: Mark Price (1986), Gerald Wallace (2001), Nic Batum (2008), Clint Capela (2014), Immanuel Quickley (2020)
- 38th Overall
The Knicks acquired this pick from the Utah Jazz in a 2020 trade that also obtained Ed Davis. In recent years, the Knicks have carried their share of second picks on the roster, notably through interior prospects (i.e. Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims).
Notable No. 38 picks: Jud Buechler (1990), Mehmet Okur (2001), Chandler Parsons (2011), Spencer Dinwiddie (2014), Daniel Gafford (2019)
Full Order
(as of 6/26/24, 11:30 a.m. ET)
First Round
1. Atlanta
2. Washington
3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
4. San Antonio
5. Detroit
6. Charlotte
7. Portland
8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
9. Memphis
10. Utah
11. Chicago
12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
13. Sacramento
14. Portland (from Golden State via Memphis via Boston)
15. Miami
16. LA Lakers
17. Philadelphia
18. Orlando
19. Toronto (from Indiana)
20. Cleveland
21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
24. KNICKS
25. KNICKS (from Dallas)
26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Oklahoma City via Dallas)
27. Minnesota
28. Denver
29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Indiana via Toronto)
30. Boston
Second Round
31. Toronto (from Detroit via LA Clippers via KNICKS)
32. Utah (from Washington via Brooklyn via Detroit)
33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)
34. Portland (from Charlotte via New Orleans via Oklahoma City via Denver)
35. San Antonio
36. Indiana (from Toronto via Memphia vis LA Clippers via Philadelphia
37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Oklahoma City via Washington via LA Lakers)
38. KNICKS (from Utah)
39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)
40. Portland (from Atlanta)
41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via New Orleans via San Antonio via Boston)
42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
43. Miami
44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)
45. Sacramento
46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Milwaukee via Memphis)
47. Orlando
48. San Antonio (from LA Lakers via Memphis)
49. Indiana (from Cleveland)
50. Indiana (from New Orleans)
51. Washington (from Phoenix)
52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
53. Detroit (from KNICKS via Charlotte via Philadelphia)
54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)
55. LA Lakers (from LA Clippers)
56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)
57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta via Houston)
58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)
