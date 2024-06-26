BREAKING: OG Anunoby to Re-Sign With Knicks (Report)
Hours before rookie arrivals make their way to the New York Knicks, Manhattan's finest has been restocking its veteran front.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, OG Anunoby intends to re-sign with the Knicks on a five-year, $212.5 million deal, one armed with both a player option and a trade kicker that will bestow him a good part of that nine-figure salary in the event of a deal.
Based on what the Knicks enjoyed from Anunoby last season, a trade is perhaps the furthest thing from their minds: the team reached a new gear once Anunoby came over from the Toronto Raptors in a late December deal, one that sent homegrown franchise faces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley up north.
When Anunoby was stationed in the Knicks' lineup, the team posted a 26-5 record between the regular season and postseason. Anunoby averaged 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 23 regular season games before he was interrupted by an elbow ailment that kept him out until late spring.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!