How Does Mikal Bridges Trade Affect Knicks' Draft?
On the eve of 30 major transactions involving NBA newcomers in Brooklyn, the New York Knicks made a major move with some help from the Borough of Churches.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks acquired Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges hours before the metropolitan squads gather at Barclays Center for the opening round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ESPN/ABC). Amateur and professional observers alike have speculated on the Knicks' immediate future after the deal, with many theorizing about the Knicks' placement on the final 2025 playoff bracket.
The Knicks, however, have more immediate affairs to attend to: the team currently carries three picks heading into Wednesday night including two picks in the opening round. Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman offered such insight shortly after Wojnarowski's report emerged, believes the Knicks will have to either act, wait, or pray once the clock starts ticking on Atlantic Avenue.
"Interesting to see how the Knicks' trade and (Isaiah) Hartenstein’s free agency affects their draft," Wasserman remarked on X. "If going big is priority, would likely need to move up for (Zach) Edey or (Yves) Missi, cross fingers for (Kel'el) Ware or (DaRon) Holmes or consider (Adem) Bona. (Jonathan) Mogbo, (Oso) Ighodaro, interesting too but different kind of bigs."
Edey and Missi are widely viewed as prospects lingering in the immediate aftermath of the lottery picks while Ware and Holmes could appear in the Knicks' range at 24th and 25th overall. The others will likely have to wait until Thursday but should nonetheless hear their names called.
The Knicks' interior picture was in flux before the Bridges trade went down: many assumed that the free-agent-to-be Hartenstein played himself out of the Knicks' price range with a career-best season, one that saw him take over the team's starting center duties in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson. The longest-tenured Knick has reportedly been included on the trade block after an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign and Wojnarowski theorized that the Knicks are trying to stock up on veteran wings in an attempt to compete for the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Taking on Bridges ... and perhaps a long-term contract extension for franchise face and collegiate teammate Jalen Brunson ...may require rookies to fill the roles created by future sacrifices, a list that could include any combination of Hartenstein, OG Anunoby, and/or Julius Randle. The Knicks have been quiet at the draft over the last two years, often trading their picks for future assets or immediate contributors (i.e. Josh Hart).
