Knicks Draft Pacome Dadiet 25th Overall

The New York Knicks joined the French craze at the NBA Draft, picking Pacome Dadiet with the 25th choice.

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Keon Johnson (Tennessee) walks off the stage after being selected as the number twenty-one overall pick by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have found a French import to accompany the Statue of Liberty at the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the 25th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Knicks chose French-born Pacome Dadiet, an 18-year-old who played for Ratiopharm Ulm of Basketbal Bundesliga. Dadiet is the fourth French-born player to be chosen during the opening round on Wednesday night. The pick used to take Dadiet was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in a 2019 trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis.

Dadiet, 18, repped France at several FIBA amateur events after going pro at 16 with Paris Basketball.

In a self-assessment with Eric Guilleminault of NBADraft.net, Dadiet models his game after several certain American stars."

I watch Paul George. I watch DeMar DeRozan for his mid range game mostly just, you know, how he gets to his shot and stuff," Dadiet said. "I feel like he’s one of the best in this area, so I try to watch him as much as possible. I watched (Tracy McGrade),  Brandon Ingram, just because, you know, he’s tall, so he’s a guard."

